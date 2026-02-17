Female teacher gets 10 years in prison after grooming student, aborting their child

As disturbing as this story is, it only further disproves the many myths promoted by the abortion industry.

(LifeSiteNews) — Schools need to do better at protecting their students.

A 37-year-old English teacher in New Jersey was just sentenced to 10 years in prison after she was founded guilty of grooming two male students — one of whom impregnated her.

To make matters worse, the woman aborted the child.

Julie Rizzitello taught at Wall Township High School in Wall Township, New Jersey. Local media reports that she engaged in a “year-long pattern of manipulation.”

Rizzitello pleaded guilty in August to two counts of second-degree sexual assault. One count involved a student between the age of 16 and 17 while the other was with a student between the age of 18 and 22.

During the hearing, Rizzitello — who has two children of her own — repeatedly attempted to interrupt Superior Court Judge Jill Grace O’Malley.

O’Malley was rightly having none of it. “This is the behavior of a standard sexual predator. You’re no different,” she exclaimed.

One of the students said in written testimony that he suffers from psychological problems due to the grooming and that he dropped out of college recently. He also wasn’t supportive of the abortion, which he apparently did not know Rizzitello had procured.

“Now he’s struggling to come to terms with the fact that this individual had an abortion and [he] wasn’t comfortable with it. This is the psychological impact — the devastation,” O’Malley explained during the hearings.

Rizzitello’s predatory behavior has become far too common in recent years. The Daily Mail reported in 2024 that more than 25 female teachers were arrested in 16 states over the previous 12 months.

It’s difficult to say what the psychological reasons are for why this behavior is happening. Minnesota law firm Anderson Advocates has said that statistics from the U.S. Department of Justice indicate that less than 1 percent of sexual abuse of minors is carried out by women, but that the actual number could be far higher.

“Why? Because boys sexually abused by women often don’t recognize it as abuse … male victims abused by women are constantly told that they ‘got lucky,’” the firm said in a blog post.

What’s particularly fascinating with this story — disturbing as it is — is how the student was distraught over the fact that Rizzitello obtained an abortion. It only further disproves the many myths promoted by the abortion industry.

One of the biggest lies of the abortion industry is that young men are completely fine with abortion because it frees them from having to take on the responsibility of becoming a father.

This was actually highlighted in the 4th season of liberal TV show Girls over a decade ago.

During an intense scene when male character Adam was told by his girlfriend Mimi-Rose that she had an abortion, Adam immediately became infuriated over the fact that she didn’t ask for his permission.

“Was it mine?” he asked.

“Yeah, of course it was yours,” she replied.

To which Adam stood up and walks away.

“I didn’t want to talk about it beforehand. I just wanted to do it. But I haven’t shared with boyfriends in the past. I’m trying to be more open with you,” she explained.

Adam then angrily asks: “You’re trying to be open with me? How many abortions have you had?”

Mimi-Rose shut down the conversation at that point: “I’m not going to share that with you, because that is private. I’m not going to ask how many girls you’ve gotten pregnant.”

“None! It’s not private,” he shot back. “I’ve got no girls pregnant except for you now,” knocking objects off the nearby table

“Who aborted you?” he then asked.

“A doctor named Gunita. She did the procedure,” Mimi-Rose dispassionately replied. “It was a ball of cells. It was smaller than a seed pearl.”

“Isn’t this a decision that people typically make together?” he then responds.

“So you wanted a baby?” she asked.

“Maybe,” he responds.

“That’s kind of absurd,” she states.

While Girls was an awful program that pushed feminism and abortion propaganda, this particular scene is rather significant in that it showcased an aspect of abortion that doesn’t often get talked about and needs to be brought up more.

