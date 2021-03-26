Jonathon Van Maren

From the front lines of the culture wars

Blogs

Feminists are half-way to pro-life in validating a woman’s grief after miscarriage

Feminists recognize that when a woman miscarries, she's lost her baby, not simply a 'clump of cells'
Fri Mar 26, 2021 - 11:59 am EST
Featured Image
Shutterstock.com
Jonathon Van Maren By Jonathon Van Maren
Follow Jonathon

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

March 26, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Every so often, a prominent person comes forward to share her story of miscarriage and the pain of losing a pre-born child. On July 20, 2019, Meghan McCain shared her grief in a New York Times editorial titled “What I learned from my miscarriage.” (Her husband, Ben Domenech, explored the loss in an extraordinary podcast episode A Year of Dying Gracefully.) The following year, Meghan Markle revealed that she and her husband had suffered the loss of their second child through miscarriage in a New York Times editorial titled “The losses we share.”

Each time this happens, feminists ask why it is that our society is so bad at recognizing the pain people suffer when they lose pre-born children. Commentators and pundits solemnly pretend that we don’t know the very obvious answer to this. If abortion, the destruction of a child in the womb, is a celebrated right, how can we validate the grief of women who lose children at the same stage at which millions are being aborted? If abortion activists are right, a miscarriage is simply a woman passing a clump of cells. If abortion activists are wrong, she has lost a child. Both cannot be true at the same time.

And so the news that New Zealand’s parliament has unanimously passed legislation giving the parents of children who pass away by miscarriage the right to paid leave—a bereavement allowance—is both encouraging news and sadly ironic. The bill was initiated by Labour Party MP Ginny Anderson, who stated that “The passing of this bill shows that once again New Zealand is leading the way for progressive and compassionate legislation, becoming only the second country in the world to provide leave for miscarriage and stillbirth. The bill will give women and their partners time to come to terms with their loss without having to tap into sick leave. Because their grief is not a sickness, it is a loss. And loss takes time."

New Zealand’s Labour government is led by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who raked in progressive accolades last year for scrapping plans to hold a referendum on the decriminalization of abortion and instead removing abortion from the 1961 Crimes Act on a parliamentary vote. Under the new regime, women are able to abort their pre-born children up to twenty weeks with no questions asked, with the approval of a doctor being required to abort a baby after twenty weeks. According to New Zealand’s feminist government, the world works like this: If you choose to grieve your baby, it was a baby, and society grieves with you. If you choose an abortion, it wasn’t a baby, and society applauds you.

People instinctively recognize this schizophrenia, and it was one of the primary reasons our discussions around miscarriage are so stunted. Perhaps we will soon see in New Zealand what we saw recently in the Netherlands. In 2019, the Dutch government changed the law to permit people to officially register their stillborn children as legal persons in response to a petition signed by 82,000 people who wished to see their sons and daughters who died before birth to be recognized as people of value. These children are, once registered, legal persons under the law. What the government did not expect was a woman who deeply regretted her abortion to register her aborted child as a legal person, raising deeply uncomfortable questions.

Perhaps women in New Zealand will now begin taking bereavement leave after having abortions, with the government both championing their feticide and giving them paid time off to mourn their butchered fetus. Or may be we can have a discussion about the elephant in the room when miscarriage is discussed: Abortion.

— Article continues below Petition —
  Show Petition Text
0 have signed the petition.
Let's get to 1!
Thank you for signing this petition!
Add your signature:
  Show Petition Text
Keep me updated via email on this
petition and related issues.
Keep me updated via email on this petition and related issues.
  Hide Petition Text

  abortion, feminists, miscarriage, miscarriage bereavement allowance, new zealand

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article

Jonathon Van Maren

Follow Jonathon...

Follow on Facebook Follow on Twitter Personal Website

Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States.

He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.