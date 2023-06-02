Fewer US corporations adopted rainbow themed logos for ‘Pride Month’ this year: Why is that?

The absence of rainbow Twitter avatars at the start of 'Pride Month' suggests that for once, corporate America is self-censoring according to the morals of regular Americans rather than following the marching orders of their high-profile investors and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) overlords.

(LifeSiteNews) –– A funny thing happened as the nation braced itself for the onslaught of bright rainbow corporate avatars celebrating “Pride Month” overwhelming social media: Almost none have appeared.

Could it be that corporate America has watched the severe beating Bud Light, Target, and the LA Dodgers have taken both in the realm of public opinion and in their pocketbooks and decided to at least appear to the general public to be sitting out Pride Month this year?

Could it be that boycotts and the near universal public outrage have finally gotten the attention of woke corporate honchos?

“JP Morgan just downgraded Target’s stock, after its longest losing streak in 23 years citing “too many concerns rising,’” reported TPUSA’s Charlie Kirk on Twitter. “Happy Pride Month Target!!”

“97% of Americans would prefer depoliticized corporations to the hyperpolitical ones of today. Shareholders should organize to make this happen,” added Kirk in a second tweet.

“Won’t be long before there are class-action lawsuits by shareholders against the company and board of directors for destruction of shareholder value,” said Twitter CEO Elon Musk in response.

Won’t be long before there are class-action lawsuits by shareholders against the company and board of directors for destruction of shareholder value — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2023

As many have already seen, sometime during the first 36 hours of Pride Month, MLB got nervous and dumped its LGBTQIA+ PRIDE Twitter avatar and restored its normal one.

Wow. The MLB just quietly removed their LGBTQ+ Pride logo. pic.twitter.com/LaOkN70pXo — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 2, 2023

Based on the dearth of rainbow corporate Twitter avatars, it seems that corporations that normally can’t wait to show their rainbow colors during Pride Month have decided to sit this one out, or, at least to keep a lower profile.

Look at the difference between major European Airlines’ Twitter avatars versus those based in the USA. Delta, United, American, and Jet Blue’s rainbows are MIA.

The nation’s fast food giants have also decided to eschew the rainbow in favor of wholesome normality.

Interestingly, men’s professional sports teams in the nation’s largest leagues – MLB, NFL, NHL, NBA, and MLS – appear to have the highest percentage of rainbow avatars on Twitter, however, participation is underwhelming according to the LGBT sports website, OutSports:

MLB: 23% (7 out of 30 teams)

NFL: 28% (9 out of 32 teams)

NHL: 34% (11 out of 32 teams)

MLS: 45% (13 out of 29 teams)

NBA: 10% (3 out of 30 teams)

“Major brands such as Bud Light and Target, among others, are facing immense backlash from supporting LGBTQ causes, with the market capitalization of the firms crashing by double digits in recent weeks,” explained the Epoch Times’s Naveen Athrappully. He continued:

In addition to Target and Bud Light, several other companies, including PetSmart, Chick-fil-A, and Walmart, are also now facing boycott calls due to their endorsement of the LGBTQ agenda. … In a May 25 press release, pro-LGBTQ group Human Rights Campaign (HRC) insisted that the pushback against businesses like Target and Anheuser-Busch are ‘blatantly organized by extremist groups.’

But the boycotts are not being pushed by extremist groups; it’s just citizens acting independently of each other and in the best interest of their families deciding that they’ve had enough of woke LGBTQIA+ ideology being shoved down their throats.

For once, corporate America is self-censoring according to the morals of regular Americans rather than following the marching orders of their high-profile investors and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) overlords.

Follow Doug Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

