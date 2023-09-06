Fighting to rebuild the Church and restore Catholic tradition is not an impossible task

The upcoming Rome Life Forum will gather Catholics from around the world, including Austrian Catholic activist Alexander Tschugguel, and hopefully inspire new leaders to defend Christ’s Church.

(LifeSiteNews) — Christ told his disciples, “Go into all the world and proclaim the gospel to the whole creation” (Mark 16:15).

But being a voice for Christ in a world that has rejected Him and His Church can seem an impossible task when faced alone.

However, we are not left to fight alone, but are joined by Catholics around the world. This fall, attendees of the Rome Life Forum will have the opportunity to meet leaders for true reform in the Church and possibly find their own calling to defend Christ’s Church.

Among the attendees this year is the young Austrian Catholic Alexander Tschugguel, famous for throwing the pagan Pachamama statues in the Tiber river after they had been prominently featured in a church for days during the 2019 Amazon Synod.

Since then, Tschugguel founded the St. Boniface Institute, which aims to inspire all Catholics, but especially youth, to restore the Church to its former glory rooted in Tradition.

“Humanity can only be saved through faith in our Lord Jesus Christ and His Church,” the institute’s website reads. “In a world in which abortion, euthanasia, the destruction of marriage, the disintegration of naturally evolved structures and undisguised attacks on our faith are daily reminders to us of the need for resistance, we are ready to resist.”

Tschugguel has also fought against COVID tyranny, urging Catholics not to succumb to the pressure to take the abortion-tainted vaccines. He also offered support and prayers to Canadians during the 2022 Freedom Convoy, as Canadian truckers drove across the country to protest vaccine mandates.

While Tschugguel did not realize it at the time, God had used his trip to Rome to inspire him to begin a new mission to restore His Church.

This fall, Tschugguel will return to Rome to join other Catholics fighting to rebuild the Church, including Cardinal Gerhard Müller, freedom activist Reggie Littlejohn, the president of the pro-life Women’s Rights without Frontiers, and LifeSite’s own John-Henry Westen.

Rome, the “Eternal City” that was once won by the blood of the martyrs, has been infiltrated by those who despise the true Church.

However, the upcoming Rome Life Forum is set to gather leaders in the Church and hopefully inspire new leaders to take their place in defense of Christ’s Church, remembering the words of St. Paul: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” (Phil 4:13).

If you also want to join the fight for the Church and our world, you can order tickets for the conference at RomeLifeForum.com.

