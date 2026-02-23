Figure skating gold medalist appears to disassociate herself from LGBT movement

(LifeSiteNews) — Figure skater Alysa Liu is the most popular American in the world right now, capturing hearts last week when she won the first Olympic women’s singles figure skating medal in 20 years for Team USA — and a gold medal, no less. Naturally, the LGBT movement wants to claim her for their own. But there’s a hiccup.

“Four years ago, she … carried the hopes of the LGBTQ community,” Cyd Zeigler wrote at the LGBT outlet OutSports last week. “(O)n social media she had expressed support for the LGBTQ community and Pride. She’d even listed her pronouns on Instagram as ‘she/they.’ That prompted many people to say she was ‘nonbinary’ or queer.’ Yet today, those posts seem to be gone.”

Zeigler hastened to assure readers that America’s darling “might be LGBTQ” or “might not be.” But he admitted, “Still, her Instagram profile now doesn’t share any of the seeming support she offered four years ago for the LGBTQ community, that Outsports could find.” He reiterated her previous support but again noted, “Still, those stories are now gone … Any reference to her preferred pronouns has also been removed.”

Zeigler also noted that her “she/they” designation had vanished, with her official U.S. Figure Skating profile referring to her as “she/her.” Additionally, the posts were clearly deleted, because although Liu’s social media profiles are up, the LGBT posts are gone. “It’s impossible to understand motive for anyone who might publicly use certain pronouns and changes them, or publicly supports LGBTQ Pride then erases it,” he mourned.

Actually, there is. Social media posts claiming that Liu had publicly dismissed her earlier stances as the stuff of immature childhood cannot be traced or verified, and I suspect they are wishful thinking. More likely, the real reason that Liu has deleted her pro-LGBT posts and stopped including her pronouns on her social media is that the LGBT movement has become uncool. The much-vaunted “vibe shift” may be overblown in some ways, but Liu is far from the only figure to move away from identification with an increasingly extremist LGBT movement.

Last year, in the “laugh heard round the world,” actress Keira Knightley responded with dismissive contempt when asked if she’d heard of the boycott of J.K. Rowling over the author’s rejection of gender ideology. Anheuser-Busch pulled out of St. Louis PrideFest after 30 years of sponsorship, as well as pulling out of San Francisco Pride. Target scaled back in-store Pride displays (resulting in an angry denunciation by LGBT groups). MasterCard withdrew as a Platinum sponsor of NYC Pride and pulled out of other Pride events.

Other companies pulling out of major “pride” events include Comcast/Xfinity, Diago, Nissan, Citi, PepsiCo, Deloitte, Booz Allen Hamilton, Visa, Garnier, Boeing, Lowe’s, and Walmart. Forbes described the trend as a “corporate sponsorship collapse.” Many LGBT events now face major budget shortfalls, and CNN noted that during “pride” month, many corporations that previously wrapped themselves in the rainbow flag have instead chosen to stay silent. The LGBT movement is still incredibly powerful, but their cultural clout has taken a massive blow in the last several years.

Just a few years ago, choosing not to associate with the LGBT movement was a bad career move, and a worse business move. The LGBT movement demanded visible loyalty, and their attack dogs in the press performed interrogations for them: Why haven’t you declared yourself an ally yet? They’re still trying to do that, but it isn’t working anymore. It used to be controversial to decline to declare your pronouns; now, choosing to declare your pronouns is as likely to get you laughed at as anything else.

Alysa Liu’s views may be precisely what they were in 2022. But like everyone else, she appears to have noticed that things have changed — and she decided to represent all Americans at the Olympics, rather than to wave the flag of a movement that has been attacking American institutions for decades. It was the right choice.

Follow Jonathon

