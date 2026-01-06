Five years after January 6, it’s time to tell the real story of what happened

Democrats masterfully reversed reality after January 6, calling peaceful patriotic protesters ‘insurrectionists’ and framing the event as a violent coup attempt orchestrated by Trump.

(LifeSiteNews) — Early this morning, I remarked to friends on social media that “the history of January 6, 2021, needs to be rewritten truthfully, and the real insurrectionists brought to justice.”

Over the last few years, I and my colleagues at LifeSiteNews have attempted to do just that, publishing hundreds of articles and video reports piecing together the real story and holding the true culprits accountable.

In the hours immediately after January 6, 2021, via LifeSiteNews I attempted to establish an accurate account of what motivated the actions of regular Americans who became the target of calumny, with some wasting away in jail as political prisoners, and others being driven to suicide.

January 6 wasn’t an “insurrection.” That label, which was promoted by legacy media and the corrupt Biden-Harris administration, was never anything other than a lie concocted by dark political forces seeking to dismantle and defile the United States of America while vigorously promoting a destructive, woke, neo-Marxist agenda.

As such, we are emerging from one of the darkest periods in American history.

Evidently, the folks at the White House anticipated my suggestion and created an online resource telling the true story of January 6, 2021, complete with an accurate timeline of events and a tribute to those who perished on or as a result of the events of that day.

The White House site is titled simply “01.06.21” in big lettering over unflattering black and white headshots of the most egregious deep state liars who attempted to cover up the stealing of the 2020 presidential election by relentlessly promoting a grotesque false narrative.

Thousands of Americans paid the price for failures they didn’t create.

President Trump delivered pardons.

Pelosi admitted responsibility.

The media lied. Now see the REAL Jan. 6 story 👀📲 https://t.co/GBL2EyiCB3 pic.twitter.com/oJ1m7auV8S — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 6, 2026

This site explains:

On his first day back in office, January 20, 2025, President Trump issued sweeping blanket pardons and commutations for nearly 1,600 patriotic Americans prosecuted for their presence at the Capitol—many mere trespassers or peaceful protesters treated as insurrectionists by a weaponized Biden DOJ. He fully pardoned most, commuted sentences, and ordered immediate release of those still imprisoned, ending years of harsh solitary confinement, denied due process, and family separation for exercising their First Amendment rights. THOUSANDS OF AMERICANS PAID THE PRICE FOR POLITICAL FAILURES THEY DID NOT CREATE. Since January 6, 2021, Nancy Pelosi spent over three years and nearly $20 million in taxpayer funds on her partisan Select Committee, producing a scripted TV spectacle to fabricate an “insurrection” narrative and pin all blame on President Trump. Video and audio recordings, including unaired HBO footage from her own daughter, show Nancy Pelosi repeatedly acknowledging responsibility for the catastrophic security failures — admitting “We have totally failed” and “I take full responsibility” for not having the National Guard pre-deployed, despite intelligence warnings and President Trump’s offers of troops that were ignored under her leadership as Speaker. The Democrats masterfully reversed reality after January 6, branding peaceful patriotic protesters as “insurrectionists” and framing the event as a violent coup attempt orchestrated by Trump — despite no evidence of armed rebellion or intent to overthrow the government. In truth, it was the Democrats who staged the real insurrection by certifying a fraud-ridden election, ignoring widespread irregularities, and weaponizing federal agencies to hunt down dissenters, all while Pelosi’s own security lapses invited the chaos they later exploited to seize and consolidate power. This gaslighting narrative allowed them to persecute innocent Americans, silence opposition, and distract from their own role in undermining democracy.

The White House noted that “Nine beautiful and courageous souls lost their lives — four on January 6 itself and five by their own hand while enduring merciless persecution — for the simple act of peacefully walking through the Capitol to protest a stolen election.”

The White House also included a summary of the U.S. House Interim Report published December 17, 2024:

The House Administration Subcommittee’s Interim Report, released in December 2024 under Chairman Barry Loudermilk, exposes critical security failures on January 6, 2021, that were largely due to politicized decisions by Democratic leadership and the Pentagon. It details how Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller dismissed President Trump’s January 3 directive to deploy any necessary military assets, including the National Guard, to ensure safety during the demonstrations, viewing it as non-binding. Instead, restrictions were imposed over concerns about “optics,” leading to delays in the Guard’s response despite urgent requests from Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund. The report also highlights Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy’s intentional delays and deceptive communications to congressional leaders, as evidenced by recovered HBO footage, which contributed to prolonged chaos at the Capitol while exonerating Trump from claims of inciting or planning violence. The report strongly criticizes Nancy Pelosi’s Select Committee for its partisan composition, bias, and ethical violations, including coaching witnesses like Cassidy Hutchinson, whose testimony was contradicted by multiple Secret Service agents and White House staff in recovered transcripts. … Further, the Interim Report uncovers cover-ups in related investigations, including the Department of Defense Inspector General’s flawed 2021 review, which omitted exonerating evidence of Trump’s safety directives, fabricated timelines, and unfairly blamed D.C. National Guard leadership without interviewing key witnesses. It points to bureaucratic interference and a lack of impartiality, with the DoD IG obstructing congressional oversight by denying access to unredacted materials. The report also notes the Select Committee’s failure to probe significant elements like the pre-assembled gallows on Capitol grounds, which went undetected for over 26 hours, and the disposal of evidence, underscoring a focus on tarnishing Trump rather than addressing systemic failures. In its broader implications, the report affirms that the events of January 6 were exacerbated by Democratic-led politicization of security and intelligence while supporting Trump and his supporters by disproving key narratives used against them. It calls for reforms to restore accountability and transparency, highlighting how the Select Committee’s predetermined outcome and destruction of evidence have deepened public distrust in Washington institutions. Overall, the findings portray January 6 not as a Trump-orchestrated insurrection, but as a tragedy enabled by leadership failures under Pelosi’s watch.

Be sure to check out the timeline embedded in the White House 01.06.2021 resource page.

Follow Doug Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

Share











