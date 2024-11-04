FLASHBACK: Democrat congressman said Trump should be ‘disqualified’ if he wins re-election

(LifeSiteNews) — In February, Democratic U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland told a group that if former President Donald Trump wins, Congress must disqualify him on January 6, 2025.

But the leftist Maryland member of Congress didn’t stop there.

Raskin attacked the U.S. Supreme Court as being too conservative, predicted violence from Trump supporters, and suggested “civil war conditions.” He further added that members of Congress would require bodyguards.

“If you listen to U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin,” The Federalist’s M.D. Kittle wrote, “the real insurrection will be led by Democrats and it will begin on Jan. 6, 2025 — should the American people dare to elect former President Donald Trump president again.”

While Raskin’s comments were delivered in February, his words linger in the air over Capitol Hill and on the internet, where such audacious remarks live on eternally.

Speaking to a group gathered at Washington, D.C.’s famed Politics and Prose bookstore, Raskin said:

And the greatest example going on right now before our very eyes is Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment, which they’re just disappearing with a magic wand, as if it doesn’t exist, even though it could not be clearer what it’s stating. And so (members of the U.S. Supreme Court) want to kick it to Congress, so it’s going to be up to us on January 6, 2025, to tell the rampaging Trump mobs that he’s disqualified. And then we need bodyguards for everybody, and civil war conditions, all because the nine justices — not all of them, but these justices who have not many cases to look at every year, not that much work to do, a huge staff, great protection — simply do not want to do their job and interpret what the great Fourteenth Amendment means.

Jamie Raskin the rascal states they plan on using the 14th amendment on January 6, 2025, to keep Trump out of office if he wins the election. pic.twitter.com/1BAH6gJUpN — Merissa Hansen⚡️ (@merissahansen17) August 5, 2024

“Raskin’s rant may rank among the more incendiary comments about the court since U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., unleashed his ‘release the whirlwind’ diatribe at a pro-abortion rally on the steps of the high court in 2020,” Kittle continued at The Federalist. “The congressman’s vitriol simply cements the fact that the same people calling Trump a threat to democracy would assault the will of the people to keep the Republican from governing.”

“Congressman Raskin continues to stoke the flames of division in this country through his use of incendiary language aimed at his political opponents, and once again proves the hypocrisy of leftists like him who slander conservatives in an attempt to mask progressives’ proclivity towards violence which has been on full display in cities and college campuses across America in recent times,” Republican U.S. Rep. Anthony D’Esposito of New York told The Federalist in August.

Mary Chastain of Legal Insurrection suggested that if Raskin doesn’t like the Constitution as it is written, “then don’t take a job that requires you to uphold the beloved document.”

