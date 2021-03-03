FLASHBACK: One year ago, an astounding 90% of Americans were happy, so the Deep State destroyed the US

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 3, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Just over one year ago, a whopping ninety percent of Americans said they were satisfied with their personal lives, the highest ever reported by famed Gallup Reports.

It was an amazing feat. In just three years, Donald J. Trump had done what no other President had done: he led America to unheard of levels of personal satisfaction, pulling the country out of the Obama-Biden doldrums.

And Trump did so despite a constant barrage of political and judicial attacks, the undermining of his presidency by leaders of U.S. intelligence agencies, and the incessant false reporting and mudslinging of mainstream media.

Gallup concluded:

It's likely no coincidence that Americans' heightened satisfaction with their personal life comes as confidence in the U.S. economy and their personal finances are also at long-term or record highs. That two in three Americans are very satisfied is reflective of this upbeat moment in time, and whether these sentiments carry through the coming decade will be something to watch.

This was untenable for global and national elites, who envisioned Trump winning a second term in office.

So what happened shortly after Gallup published their report on February 6, 2020?

COVID lockdowns. Black Lives Matter. Antifa. Democrat Governors and big city mayors.

The U.S. economy – and human happiness – had to be destroyed in order to dislodge Trump, re-entrench the Deep State, and simultaneously launch the great dream of the Soros-led globalists, the “Great Reset.”

The Gallup report came out at the height of the Democratic Presidential primaries. Clearly, none of those competing for the nomination had enough soul, spirit, or brains to outmatch Donald Trump. It was the biggest assemblage of ragtag political wannabees ever witnessed by the American public.

It was only with an assist from House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn that elderly, physically, and mentally frail Joe Biden was positioned to run against perhaps the greatest American President of all time. Former Republican President George Bush hailed Clyburn as a “Savior.” The Deep State had indeed found its savior, who no doubt will soon be crucified in order to make way for Kamala Harris.

Six weeks after the Gallup Report, the U.S. economy was flattened by America’s compliant establishment governors: Tens of millions were thrown out of work, families were made destitute, and small businesses were crushed under heavy-handed COVID lockdown measures.

Churches were essentially padlocked and public, communal expressions of faith were outlawed. Fellowship screeched to a halt. Mask regulations insured that we could no longer smile at each other. We all became dangerous, possibly lethal strangers to one another.

But that still wasn’t enough for Democrat and bureaucratic overlords.

Democrat governors and big city mayors not only tolerated months of violence and destruction from Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Antifa, they applauded it, in order to make it appear as if America was coming apart at the seams because of the Trump presidency.

“This summer felt like a psychic break from old-school liberalism, a moment when a big part of the American elite just decided to junk the principles that have long defined American democratic life,” wrote Andrew Sullivan in October.

To cap it all off, a feeble Capitol Hill “insurrection” was staged in an attempt to falsely blame President Trump for inciting mob violence.

Under the nascent Harris-Biden-Pelosi Regime, Washington, D.C. has quickly sunk from being the world’s most beautiful capital city to its ugliest, most unwelcoming one.

A full year of big city violence, increased racial animosity, the atomization of every American soul, and Washington, D.C.’s ugly fences, barricades, razor wire and armed military blocking off our great national symbols are all indisputable evidence of the Deep State’s great fear and loathing for Donald J. Trump, and you.

All this is just a taste, a sampling, of life under the rule of the increasingly Marxist Democrat Party.

James Woods offered a concise explanation for what the nation was witnessing last summer:

Antifa is merely a pawn in the plan engineered by Soros and the Deep State. The Obama/Ayers/Alinsky/Cloward-Piven/Clinton strategy has always been to provoke, destabilize, and then rebuild a “socialist nirvana” from the ashes. Stay calm, be prepared, but don’t take the bait.

Make no mistake: Prosperity, freedom, and faith are now the permanent enemies of the Democrat Party.