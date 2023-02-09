FLASHBACK: Pope Francis lashed out at protesters fed up with COVID lockdowns, restrictions

We've got another look-back show for you on today's episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

(LifeSiteNews) — We have a woke Pope Francis. “Woke” in the worst sense of the word. I’m not talking “woke” in the sense of being awake, being red-pilled, seeing what’s actually going on. No, no, no. “Woke” in that other sense of the word, much like Tony Fauci kind of woke.

It couldn’t be that Pope Francis was as mean and nasty as Tony Fauci bashing people and just making fun of them, right? Well, actually, yes.

Did you know that Pope Francis went after those who were complaining about forced vaccination, forced masking, and everything else?

In a November 2020 rant where he lets down his guard and allows his leftist colors to show more than in the past, the Pope said of anti-lockdown protesters: “You’ll never find such people protesting the death of George Floyd, or joining a demonstration because there are shantytowns where children lack water or education, or because there are whole families who have lost their income.”

His comments came in a teaser for the Pope’s book-length interview with leftist Vatican journalist Austen Ivereigh.

We know where Pope Francis is coming from. He’s coming from a very strange place. Did you know that right at the pandemic, when everything was being shut down and of course they shut down the Masses, they actually did something else?

They did a redo of Mass for pandemics. The reading, though, was very weird. The redo was all about removing any reference to God’s wrath. So, it used to be that in the old way we did the Mass for pandemics, we prayed for health and safety, and so on. But we also recognized that man’s sin is what has caused all the evil in the world, and so there was “Lord, turn away the wrath from us.” But not anymore.

But we can’t hate Pope Francis. We still have to pray for him, and pray for his conversion.

For much more, tune in to today’s look-back episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











