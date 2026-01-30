Florida couple sues IVF clinic after birth of child from another woman’s embryo

A Florida couple launched a lawsuit against an IVF clinic after the woman gave birth to a non-white child that turned out to have no genetic relation to them.

(LifeSiteNews) — Florida couple Steven Mills and Tiffany Score launched a lawsuit against an IVF clinic after Score gave birth to a non-white child that turned out to have no genetic relation to them. The baby girl was born on December 11, 2025.

Mills and Score believe IVF Life Inc., an Orlando “fertility clinic,” accidentally transferred another woman’s embryo — and that “at least one of their own embryos — created in a laboratory from the couple’s sperm and eggs and then cryogenically frozen in 2020 — may have erroneously implanted in another woman, who is now raising their biological child.”

According to the Orlando Sentinel , the couple is asking an Orange County judge to force IVF Life Inc. to reveal “what happened with other patients who had embryos stored at the facility during the year before (Score) gave birth” as well as order the clinic to “pay for the genetic testing of any child born under the clinic’s care in the past five years.”

“They have fallen in love with this child,” attorney Jack Scarola said . “They would be thrilled in the knowledge that they could raise this child. But their concern is that this is someone else’s child, and someone could show up at any time and claim the baby and take that baby away from them.”

The little girl has brought with her complicated legal and ethical dilemmas. The couple wants to keep her, but she is the biological daughter of an unknown couple; Mills and Score believe it is their “moral and legal responsibility” to have her biological parents traced and notified. They also want to know the location of their own embryos; the clinic had told them that they had “three viable embryos” that were stored in freezers.

The couple’s lawsuit states that they engaged the clinic to begin the process of IVF five years ago, and had an embryo transferred into Score’s uterus on April 7. After the baby girl was born, it was clear that she was not biologically theirs; the couple is white, and the child is black. Genetic testing confirmed the obvious, and the couple filed a lawsuit on January 22. This is not the first time the clinic has faced legal troubles; in 2024, a staff member was fined $5,000 after an investigation revealed noncompliance with “current performance standards.”

At an emergency hearing on January 28, attorneys for IVF Life Inc. stated that the clinic hopes to address the couple’s demands swiftly and agreed to the request for genetic testing. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the Fertility Center of Orlando removed a statement noting that it is “actively cooperating with an investigation to support one of our patients in determining the source of an error that resulted in the birth of a child who is not genetically related to them” after the hearing.

Meanwhile, multiple sets of parents face a nightmare scenario created by the nightmare that is the IVF industry, which facilitates the creation of tiny human beings in petri dishes and freezes them for potential transfer.

Attorney Mara Hatfield noted that the lawsuit hopes to get to the bottom of what happened to the embryos at the clinic, and that the clinic should be required to provide patients using the facility at the same time as Score with both a copy of the lawsuit and a photograph of the baby girl. However, despite the couple’s desire to find out what happened to their own embryos, an attorney for the clinic noted that some patients might not be willing to undergo genetic testing to determine the parentage of their babies.

“Fortunately, it is very uncommon for such a horrendous error to have occurred,” Scarola commented.

He’s wrong. We’ve seen many such cases in the last several years. Last year, we reported on a clinic in Australia that saw multiple “IVF mix-ups,” in which couples discovered they had given birth to the children of strangers. In 2023, a mix-up at a New York clinic revealed that a woman was carrying a child not biologically hers; she chose to have a late-term abortion at six months.

In a horrifying story similar to the Florida case, in December 2023, a Georgia woman gave birth to a child that she immediately suspected was not biologically hers ; genetic testing the following month confirmed it. After bonding with the baby for five months, she was forced to give him up to his biological parents after a court order. She has not seen the baby since. She sued the clinic, but the pain will last a lifetime.

At least a million human embryos are stored in freezers across the United States. Lila Rose of Live Action has pointed out that a mere “7% of embryos created via IVF will result in a live birth” and that “93% of these lives are frozen indefinitely, miscarried, or aborted.”

