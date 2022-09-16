Follow the science: Devout married people experience the most sexual satisfaction

The sexual revolution has failed on its own terms—the answer we were looking for, it turns out, is the one we had all along.

(LifeSiteNews) — The mantra of progressives over the past two years has been constant: Follow the science. Not, of course, on gender ideology, or on embryology, or anything else that conflicts with their political agenda. But when it is convenient, follow the science.

In addition to the choosy “follow the science” attitude, progressives insist that they are “sex-positive” and that the sexual revolution has freed people to pursue whichever pleasures they like without restriction or moral boundary. People have been liberated, we are told, to be happy. Legions of slimy magazines are available at every checkout counter with advice as to the sorts of sexual acrobatics that might be required to achieve this elusive happiness.

But if we are going to follow the science and pursue happiness with regards to sex, progressives are in for a nasty shock. Some of you may remember the study that was released in 2019 indicating that the happiest of all American wives consider themselves religious conservatives. Another recent study found that those who waited for marriage to have sex and slept with only one person had the highest levels of sexual satisfaction and the best quality marriages.

Another study, published this year in the Journal of Sex Research, again adds to this growing body of research. The study found that those with strong religious beliefs “have higher levels of sexual satisfaction” and that “the findings by the British National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles indicate religious individuals enjoy the bedroom more.” As the New York Post summed up the findings: “For good sex, turns out you’ve got to have faith.”

READ: The overturn of Roe could bring an end to the false promises of the sexual revolution

That simplifies things a bit, of course, but it certainly affirms, once again, that the structures blown apart by the sexual revolution were actually the very structures in which healthy, happy, sustainable sexuality flourished—and flourishes. As the study found:

Pious married women reported having more satisfying sex lives than nondevout ladies, according to the findings. Single religious men insisted they had a very satisfying love life, too, but responded less favorably when factoring in attitudes about casual sex. Researchers also found sex outside the sacred union of marriage — whether casual or without love, both typically no-nos for the most devout — was not considered sexually satisfying for both men and women who worship. “The relationship between sex frequency and sexual satisfaction is neither simple nor straightforward,” said Nitzan Peri-Rotem of the University of Exeter, who worked with Vegard Skirbekk from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health and Columbia University on the new report…The research suggests people who are more promiscuous are less likely to form longer relationships and, therefore, both men and women who admitted to having many casual encounters were less satisfied sexually. As to why this is, Peri-Rotem explained that “sexual satisfacton initially increases with sex frequency” but “declines again at a higher number of sex occasions,” so “having ‘too much’ sex may lead to lower level of satisfaction from sex life.”

READ: The end of Roe threatens a lifestyle, and that’s why pro-abortion backlash is so fierce

Over and over again, the data confirms it: Don’t shack up before you get married if you want your marriage to have the best shot at succeeding. Don’t have sex before marriage. Commit yourself to one person for life. As it turns out, the freedom of monogamy allows people to love and cherish one another in a deep and meaningful way rather than simply skating across the surface with many partners—and this leads to better and more satisfying intimacy. We’ve now known this for decades, because research consistently turns up the same results across all fields. The sexual revolution has failed on its own terms—the answer we were looking for, it turns out, is the one we had all along.

It’s time to follow the science.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

