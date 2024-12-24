Forgotten 19th century missionary in North America inspires us to bring Christ to a weary world

(LifeSiteNews) — I’ve been spending a lot of time reading about Venerable Bishop Frederic Baraga lately. Bishop Baraga is a largely unknown figure in the Catholic Church, though he shouldn’t be.

His Lordship was born in a small Slovenian town at the tail end of the 18th century. After studying law, he decided to pursue the priesthood. Given his soaring intellect (he spoke multiple languages) and his love of prayer, he was ordained in just several years.

Baraga soon learned of the Leopoldine Society, an Austrian-based group that provided money to fund missions in North America. Baraga sought its assistance and was sent to what was then called the Northwest Territory — present day Upper Michigan.

After a long journey, the young Baraga arrived in the 1830s. His goal? To help convert Native Americans to the Catholic faith.

Bishop Baraga spent decades tending to the small Indian towns that bear the same names today as they did then. Oftentimes, he would walk hundreds of miles in snowshoes and travel in canoes for days. He also slept without a tent all while swearing off all alcohol in order be a good example to the natives, who were lured into embracing the vice by white fur traders.

In the book Life and Labors of Bishop Baraga, the author shares dozens of anecdotes about His Excellency’s life. In one instance, a piece of lake ice he was walking on broke off, only to be blown back inland by a strong wind after he prayed God would spare his life. On another occasion, he walked 24 hours straight during freezing cold.

Bishop Baraga spent all of his energy to bring the Catholic faith to those who were without it. He wrote prayer books and preached in the Indians’ native tongue; he raised money to build churches and homes; and he ingratiated himself into their villages with his gentle but firm demeanor.

Bishop Baraga was loved by everyone he met, including Protestants and those who did not convert. As a Michigander, I am most thankful this Christmas for the life of Bishop Baraga, who died at age 70 in 1868. His Christ-like zeal for doing whatever was needed of him to bring the true faith to souls in desperate need is an inspiration to me in this work at LifeSiteNews. I pray he will also help you be a “missionary” to the many souls in the world today who are also in need of Jesus Christ.

