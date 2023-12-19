Former homosexual: Pope Francis is inviting humanity to join Satan in mocking Christ and His Church

Same-sex marriage serves one purpose only: to ridicule, obscure, and annihilate Christ’s relationship with his Bride, the Church. It is Satan’s very public expression of his contempt for Christ and his Bride.

(LifeSiteNews) — It was just a little over a dozen years ago that Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio said:

Let’s not be naive, we’re not talking about a simple political battle; It is a destructive pretension against the plan of God. We are … talking about … a machination of the Father of Lies that seeks to confuse and deceive the children of God.

At the 2014 Colloquium on The Complementarity of Man and Woman, hosted by the Vatican, Bergoglio, by then known as Pope Francis, again spoke a timeless truth:

To reflect upon “complementarity” is nothing less than to ponder the dynamic harmonies at the heart of all Creation.

His words seemed to be in harmony not only with the totality of Scripture and the Magisterium of the Church but also with those of Fatima visionary, Sister Lucia:

A time will come when the decisive battle between the kingdom of Christ and Satan will be over marriage and the family.

Yet with the publication of Fiducia Supplicans this week by the Congregation (now Dicastery) for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Pope seems to have opened the door for priests to provide blessings for homosexual couples, an intermediate step that will undoubtedly lead to same-sex “marriages” treated as a sacrament.

The evolution of Pope Francis’ messaging charts a descent into darkness, dangerously toying with lies from the father of lies, exposing the Church and countless individuals to grave harm.

We are engaged in an epic spiritual conflict

We are now engaged in an epic spiritual conflict like never before in our lifetimes.

The history of the Western World over the last several decades is a compendium of Satan’s intentions and aggressive tactics: easy divorce, cohabitation, premarital sex, extramarital sex, recreational sex, homosexuality, bisexuality, polygyny, polyandry, pansexuality, gender dysphoria in all its manifestations, non-marital childbearing, contraception, abortion, pedophilia, pederasty, pornography, surrogacy, and more.

Beginning in the middle of the last century, the world moved toward rejecting marriage altogether.

Now the battle has escalated beyond all this to what used to be easy-to-answer questions: What is man? What is woman? What is marriage? What is family? What are children, boys, and girls? Foundational truths, once unquestioned and held firmly by all, are crumbling before our eyes.

By perverting the meanings of marriage, family, and sexuality, potential for understanding the Gospel is being eviscerated.

Marriage can’t be “redefined” because it is one thing and one thing only: The union of a man and a woman as a great foreshadowing of Christ and his Bride, the Church.

To allow this massive global effort to un-define both marriage and human sexuality to continue its march forward is to cooperate with Satan — the Father of Lies, the Accuser, the Prince of Darkness, the Ancient Tempter — in his titanic effort to enlist the whole world in mocking and obscuring the eternal, heavenly reality of Christ and his Bride.

This has been Satan’s quest from the beginning of time.

And now forces within the Church — powerful western prelates, celebrity priests, and those within the vast bureaucracy of the Roman Catholic Church — increasingly seek to normalize homosexuality and consecrate same-sex couples as “married.” They act as allies of the Evil One as they display more faith in modern secular political correctness than they do in Jesus Christ, the Incarnate Word of God.

Their lack of faith — their disbelief — is the fissure, the structural crack in the foundation of the Church now creeping up its brittle walls — allowing the smoke of Satan to pour into the Church.

Same-sex marriage serves one purpose only: to ridicule, obscure, and annihilate Christ’s relationship with his Bride, the Church. It is Satan’s very public expression of his contempt for Christ and his Bride, representing his disdain and loathing for God’s plan since before the beginning of time. And Pope Francis has now, through garbled messaging, invited his shepherds and flock to align themselves with what will prove to be Satan’s greatest coup.

A collection of human activists or social engineers, i.e., the Liberal Elites who hold power over government, academia, media, the tech world, and global corporations — seeking to promote the universal acceptance of same-sex marriage as equivalent to conjugal marriage would have had no hope of achieving their goal. No one individual or coalition could have masterminded such a brilliant campaign.

Satan, the Father of Lies, with our cooperation — whether willful or passive — has instituted such a plot and brought it to fruition, enlisting men and women to embrace a lie, all the while fooling them into believing they are on a righteous quest, on the “right side of history.”

And now, having gained so much ground in the secular world, Satan’s massive assault against marriage is being waged within the Church.

Saint Pope John Paul II called marriage the “primordial sacrament,” initiated when the Second Person of the Trinity expressed his longing to have a Bride. It’s a sacrament whose fruit won’t become fully apparent until the Great Wedding Feast between the Lamb and his Bride described in Revelation.

Marriage is under siege because it stands at the heart of the Good News of the Gospel.

Same-sex attraction is what led me to God

Despite being same-sex attracted — or more likely because I am same-sex attracted — I marvel at the extraordinary significance of marriage in God’s Eternal Plan.

I’m certain I would not have invested my life in understanding the beauty of creation, natural law, complementarity, and marriage if I had not had to deal with same-sex attraction. Most likely, I would view marriage as most of the rest of the world does: as nothing more than mere tradition; ordinary, mundane and perhaps, utterly expendable.

I might have thrown it away, as I once tried to do.

But God in his mercy toward me has used that which the world once said was a curse ––an abomination deserving death –– and which it now decrees should be enshrined, celebrated, and venerated as a means to lead me closer to Him.

The world is at enmity with God. It lies to those who are same-sex attracted telling us there is no happiness available to us in complementarity: that we are doomed to a life of unhappiness unless we can convince the rest of humanity to abandon the unique significance of complementarity, and that we will remain unsatisfied, unfulfilled and offended until it is eviscerated from human experience. The world seeks to assuage this fabricated “offense,” this pretension, and chooses instead to offend God by rejecting the riches he has provided us in complementarity.

Same-sex attraction is what led me to God. It’s what made my heart cry out to God. It made me recognize that I need God daily. It made this hard-hearted, self-sufficient soul who had rejected God, sinful from birth, recognize that my soul had a deep hunger that could not be satisfied by the world or anything this world provides. It made me recognize that I have a soul, created by God and for God, and it is His love, Divine Love, that my heart seeks more than anything else.

On my own, I would have chosen to be one of the sophisticates of the world, embracing the world’s wisdom and using my same-sex attraction to lord it over others and define for them the world as I thought it should be.

In that way, I would have rejected, not only for myself but for all others, our place in the cosmos. But thanks to God’s intervention in my life and the very real power of His Cross that has set me free from so many strongholds in my mind; and thanks to the Church and to many brothers and sisters — in my own parish and around the world — whose faith is a constant witness and encouragement to me, and to the many saints who have gone before and inspired me, I see that as folly now.

I am no longer lost, looking to carve out a place for myself in the world, looking to shoehorn my way in by making those around me reject the beauty of the absolute truth of complementarity.

I know exactly where I fit in the cosmos: I was created male, and no matter my predilections, I can look beyond those to understand that I am created to give myself fully not to another male, but to a woman — my wife.

The Power and beauty of marriage

Marriage is grounded in eternity.

From before the beginning of time until its end, marriage defines the love of Him who is the Alpha and the Omega toward each of us personally, and to humanity corporately as the Church, His bride.

Same-sex marriage within the Church will be the ultimate Vanity of Vanities before the King of Kings and Lord of Lords –– a complete rejection of Christ’s heart revealed in the Song of Songs and in the preaching of the Gospel everywhere and in every age. The Father of Lies is attempting to once and for all obscure the mystical component of marriage, the primordial sacrament: Christ’s spousal love for His Church.

I implore you: reject Satan’s grand pretension, meant to divorce Christ’s bride from Christ, intended to deny Christ the longing of his heart, and deprive humanity of the glorious eternity for which we are each called into being.

Follow Doug Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

