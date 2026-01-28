Former homosexual: Same-sex ‘marriage’ has been a disaster for children. We must overturn it

Helpless children have been Obergefell’s silent victims for years. But now, conservatives are coming together with a new campaign to push the Supreme Court to reverse the decision.

(LifeSiteNews) — On June 26, 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court took a sledgehammer to the bedrock of Western civilization when it instituted homosexual “marriage” across the land.

Through its Obergefell ruling, the immutable definition of marriage – which had been revered by every religion and society around the world for millennia – was undone, doing untold damage.

Long before the court delivered its disastrous anti-science, anti-nature decision denying the plain truth about the complementarity of man and woman, it was clear to me as a then-homosexual man that in handing over a constellation of new “rights” to homosexual adults, rights would be unfairly stolen away from kids, and their very most basic needs denied.

And that’s precisely what has happened. Children – who have no voice in political, legislative, and judicial matters – have been Obergefell’s silent victims with only a few adult voices “crying out in the wilderness” on their behalf.

TODAY, THAT CHANGES.

A massive coalition of conservative leaders and organizations has now banded together under the banner of “Greater Than,” a not-so-thinly veiled swipe at the chief proponent of homosexual “marriage,” the LGBTQ+ Washington powerhouse lobbying organization, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), whose logo is an equal sign.

The message is clear: Children’ s rights must be greater than those of adults. It’s hard to imagine anyone not getting behind this movement.

A massive campaign to overturn Obergefell launched today. Why? Because instituting gay ‘marriage’ resulted in child victimization, reducing kids to legal accessories. I know this to be true firsthand. It’s time to remedy the injustices of Obergefell.

While having a deep desire to have and raise children is completely natural for any adult, to do so while purposefully, willfully denying a parent of the opposite sex to children is an appalling outrage.

In the summer of 2003, five years after my wife and I had separated and divorced, I bought an engagement ring and was ready to “propose” to a man I had been dating.

But before I could do so, I got smacked in the face by reality: My sons didn’t need another Dad in their life; They needed one thing and one thing only: For their Mom and I to get back together and love each other “‘til death do us part.”

It took nearly a decade, but my wife and I put our marriage back together again. That was 15 years ago. Last July, we celebrated our 40th wedding anniversary.

Over the years, I became a marriage and children’s rights activist, defending the definition of marriage before state legislatures, writing numerous articles on the topic for national newspapers and journals, and even originating and co-authoring an amicus brief – known as “Same-Sex Attracted Men and Their Wives“ – for the U.S. Supreme Court in defense of marriage. It urged the justices to allow states to maintain the immutable definition of marriage as between one man and one woman.

For nearly nine years now, I’ve been a journalist for LifeSiteNews, where I’ve been able to continue to battle against the LGBTQ+ juggernaut, especially regarding its infiltration of the Church and within conservative circles; against government overreach; medical tyranny; and most importantly, to defend the lives of the most vulnerable.

I’ve prayed to God many times to not let me die until I see Obergefell overturned and marriage restored to what it has always been: A foreshadowing of and participation in the reality of Christ and His Bride, the Church.

In March 2013, Rush Limbaugh quoted my speech at the National March for Marriage in Washington, D.C., when I pleaded with government forces to cut off attempts to change the definition of marriage, as if that were even possible.

The Supreme Court’s Obergefell decision was a colossal mistake, inflicted on our country and our country’s children by just five men and women robed in black.

Like Roe v. Wade, which was similarly disastrous for children, resulting in the killing of upwards of 60 million in their mother’s wombs in the U.S. since 1973, Obergefell must be overturned. Otherwise, shame on us, and may God have mercy on our nation.

Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

