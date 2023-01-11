Former NBA star’s ex-wife accuses him of encouraging son’s gender ‘transition’ for money

Dwyane Wade ‘may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies,’ Wade’s ex-wife claimed in a new lawsuit.

(LifeSiteNews) – The ugliest aspect of divorce has always been the devastating impact on children caught in the middle—and with the arrival of the transgender trend, the stakes have escalated.

The case of Texas father Jeff Younger, who recently lost his desperate court battle to prevent his ex-wife—who moved to California with their two 9-year-old boys—from “transitioning” his son James. Younger says his ex-wife put their son in dresses and told him he was a girl, and he is completely helpless to stop her from “chemically castrating his son.” Younger says she moved with their boys, who are in her custody, to California for just that reason—Governor Gavin Newsom’s “transgender sanctuary law” came into effect on New Year’s Eve.

Stories of couples divided over the gender status of their children are becoming more common. Last August, former NBA star Dwyane Wade filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court to have his 15-year-old son’s name changed to Zaya. Wade says his son now identifies as a girl, and told his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade that his name was going to be changed, a move he called “a courtesy.” Funches-Wade filed her own court documents in November, stating that the name change violated their custody agreement and asking the LA County Superior Court to reject it.

According to the boy’s mother, Wade “may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies” due to his status as the father of a “transgender child.” As I noted in this space in 2020, Wade had eagerly told Ellen DeGeneres that he and his current wife actress Gabrielle Union were “proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community,” joining a growing trend of celebrities with gender-confused children. He did not mention that he told his ex-wife—according to her allegation—that “a lot of money has already been made and that additional money will be made in relation to our child’s name and gender issue.”

Wade’s ex-wife alleges that the former NBA star told her that he was planning to make their child “very famous due to the name and gender issue,” and that this would result in “endorsements/contracts associated therewith.” Trans is trendy, and the entrepreneurial Wade allegedly realized that he could make a lot of money from having a gender-confused child—even if that child, if he were to pursue medical transition, would eventually have to undergo physical castration and other irreversible surgical alterations. The boy’s mother is asking the court to delay the name change until he is 18, when he can decide for himself whether or not to go through with it.

“Given Petitioner’s high-profile status as a professional athlete, our children’s lives have been highly publicized,” Funches-Wade said of Dwyane Wade in the filing. “Petitioner has appeared on national television shows and in media reports regarding our child’s name and gender change. I am concerned that our child is being commercialized at a young age and also of the uncontrollable consequences of media exposure i.e. cyber bullying, statements and/or pictures taken out of context of our child, and unwanted spotlight focused on our child.”

For his part, the boy—enabled by his father—has been speaking about his new female identity publicly for some time, including to Logo, an LGBT entertainment brand. “Being my full authentic self feels like freedom,” he stated in a clip from the Logo30 series. He has also landed a gig as a professional model with Tiffany & Co. and is, as his father apparently predicted, raking in a lot of money. “I know that I’m trans […] We are who we are,” he said. As is so often the case when it comes to talking about transgenderism, he means precisely the opposite.

Meanwhile his mother, just like the father of James Younger and so many other sad and desperate parents, are sitting on the sidelines watching their children fall prey to the transgender movement. One mother, who wrote an open letter titled “When transgenderism discards my daughter, I’ll be there for her,” summed up their collective love and grief:

There’s a high probability my daughter will suffer from sterility, so if she ever desires to bear a child, that may not be possible. Beyond her physical health, I know being transgender will not solve the aches of her heart. The suicide rate for transgender people is much higher after transition than before. My daughter, like a lot of bright girls, experienced challenges socially. She was often left out and rejected by other kids. She was sensitive and it hurt. I’m sure she believes her new identity will heal those wounds. I’m also sure it will not. When it doesn’t, what will she be left with? I want to believe that she will be alright. I’m here, waiting for her. I pray she knows I’m still here, waiting, for as long as it takes.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











