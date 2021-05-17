Former Planned Parenthood head doubles down on need for vaccine passports 

May 17, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Dr. Leana Wen, the former president of abortion giant Planned Parnethood, is afraid. Very afraid.

Good. Maybe this is a sign that God is moving in Wen’s life.

On Thursday, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidance saying those who have received the COVID-19 vaccination can ditch their mask, a clearly troubled Wen said during an MSNBC panel discussion that this “only works if there’s a way to check vaccination status.”

Without using the term “vaccine passport,” Wen conveyed that there is an urgent need for them so that she and the vaccinated adults in her family can feel safe.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Then, in an op-ed in the pages of The Washington Post, Wen doubled down, saying that the CDC should revise their recent guidance to say that, “fully vaccinated people should have no restrictions on their public activities if vaccination status can be verified.”

“By resorting to the honor code, the CDC is removing a critical incentive to vaccination,” lamented Wen. “Many who were on the fence might have been motivated to get the shot because they could go back to activities they were missing, without a mask. Now, if no one is checking, and they can do everything anyway, why bother?”

In other words, being able to show one’s face should be a reward for receiving the controversial COVID-19 vaccine. Those who have not must keep their faces masked indefinitely – maybe forever.

Wen probably isn’t accustomed to feeling like her life is threatened (even though, of course, the chances of her surviving the coronavirus as a 38-year-old are 99.98 percent). The same can’t be said for the hundreds of thousands of children in utero who are murdered by Planned Parenthood each year.

One common reason cited by former Planned Parenthood personnel for departing the organization is having witnessed ultrasound-guided abortions where children desperately try to avoid the deadly instruments about to pierce them or suction and pull them apart.

Maybe God is helping Wen to have empathy for the fear and extreme distress children have experienced during her tenure at the helm of the coast-to-coast abortuaries.

Maybe we are witnessing God issuing an invitation to Dr. Wen to repent.