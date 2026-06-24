Four years after fall of Roe, abortion rate is on the rise despite pro-life gains

The ease of obtaining mail-order abortion pills has led to an increase of 100,000 preborn children being killed in the US from 2020 to 2025.

(LifeSiteNews) — Four years ago today, Roe v. Wade died, predeceased by over 65 million preborn children. On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, overturning the ruling that had mandated legal abortion in all 50 states.

Within weeks, near-total abortion bans had gone into effect in Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming. An additional four states — Georgia, Iowa, Florida, and South Carolina — now have six-week “heartbeat” bans on the books. Twenty-eight states ban abortion at later stages. All these laws were impossible under Roe.

That is the good news. The bad news is that abortion rates have gone up rather than down since Roe fell. The Guttmacher Institute, Planned Parenthood’s research arm, estimates 930,160 abortions in the United States in 2020. In 2025, they estimated 1,126,000 abortions nationwide. This is up starkly from the lowest point since 1973, an estimated 862,000 abortions in 2017. Roe is gone, but the bloodbath continues.

A key reason for these grim numbers is the decision of the Biden administration’s FDA to temporarily lift the in-person dispensing requirement for mifepristone (the abortion pill) during Covid in April 2021, a change that became permanent in January 2023. Once people no longer had to go into a clinic or hospital to get abortion pills from a certified prescriber, abortionists set up a massive network of mail-order abortion pill dispensaries.

Biden’s Covid era rule — which the Trump administration has refused to rescind — has essentially nullified laws in pro-life states, permitting a network of abortion organizations to mail deadly pills from abortion states to pro-life states. This has triggered a series of lawsuits from pro-life states like Louisiana and Texas against abortion states like New York, which have in turn passed “sanctuary” laws protecting abortionists from being extradited and tried for violating state laws.

President Donald Trump has insisted that Dobbs sent abortion back to the states, which it did — in theory. But pro-life laws have been rendered largely unenforceable. Additionally, Trump has condemned heartbeat laws as “too harsh” and combined boasting about his first-term pro-life record with a refusal to work with the pro-life movement in his second term. The Trump FDA even quietly approved another generic abortion pill last year.

Abortion activists were also far more prepared for the overturn of Roe than pro-life activists anticipated. What came next was a series of bruising state-level referendums . Eleven states voted for constitutional amendments protecting abortion; pro-lifers won in Florida (narrowly preserving the state’s heartbeat law), Nebraska (voters approved a measure banning abortion at 12 weeks), and South Dakota (voters decisively rejected an abortion amendment). The victories — especially Florida — have given pro-lifers a playbook for future referendums, but the defeats were politically devastating.

Four years post-Dobbs, the battle lines have become clear. Surprisingly, despite a nonstop barrage of deceitful pro-abortion propaganda funded by the industry’s massive war chest and amplified by the mainstream press, public pro-life sentiment has remained relatively stable — and even increased slightly. On June 17, Gallup’s annual poll on abortion found that 42% of respondents identify as “pro-life.”

“The poll also found that a plurality of Americans, 49 percent, believe that abortion should be either ‘illegal in all circumstances’ or ‘legal in only a few circumstances,’” Dr. Michael New noted . “This represents a one percentage point increase from the previous year … Since May 2022, according to Gallup, the percentage of people who identify as ‘pro-life’ and the percentage of people who find abortion ‘morally wrong’ have both increased by three percentage points.” New added:

Additionally, the percentage who believe that abortion should be either “illegal in all circumstances” or “legal in only a few circumstances” has increased by four percentage points. Furthermore, polls conducted by Pew , Associated Press/NORC , and the Public Religion Research Institute also show gains in pro-life sentiment since Dobbs. … It should be noted that not one pro-life incumbent has lost a statewide election since Dobbs. This includes governors who signed strong pro-life laws. More important, this poll adds to a body of survey data that pro-life sentiment has rebounded in the past four years.

On the street level, pro-lifers must expand these modest gains and do the hard work of persuading the American public that abortion is a moral evil that should be banned. Debunking the constant claims that states cannot both protect preborn children and women is essential. On the suite level, the primary fight is stopping the flow of deadly pills from abortion states into pro-life states. Many states now protect preborn rights, but their laws are being violated with impunity. The pro-life laws enabled by Dobbs must be able to take effect.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

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