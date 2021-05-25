John-Henry Westen

Fr. Altman responds after bishop dismisses him from parish

Father Altman says 'the faithful know one thing above all: that I love my people and I will feed my people in word and in sacrament.'
Tue May 25, 2021 - 8:32 pm EST
John-Henry Westen By John-Henry Westen
Donate to Fr. Altman's fight for the Faith at LifeFunder.com by clicking here.

May 25, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – In a powerful sermon this past Pentecost Sunday, Father James Altman revealed that Bishop William P. Callahan of La Crosse, Wisconsin has asked him to resign. This comes as Fr. Altman continues to openly voice the truth, ever since his viral video message last fall calling out Catholics who voted for Democrats.

I wanted to hear Fr. Altman’s side of the story, as he comes under more fire from his bishop and others. Watch and listen to our incredible conversation below.

Fr. Altman talks to me about an incredible moment after his Sunday sermon as the congregation stood up and applauded him, showing that the faithful support this truly courageous priest. “The faithful know one thing above all: that I love my people and I will feed my people in word and in sacrament,” he told me.

Referencing back to his first video, “You can’t be a Catholic and a Democrat,” Fr. Altman continues to describe this simple truth as a “no-brainer.” He states that bishops and leaders of the Church must acknowledge this for their own personal integrity, and that “any shepherd who doesn’t say that, [should] get out of the Catholic Church.”

In these times when the faithful feel alone, abandoned, and shunned by clerics and the Catholic hierarchy, Fr. Altman provides the spiritual nourishment that is so desperately needed. In spite of the attacks coming towards him, Fr. Altman remains steadfast in spreading the truth and will fight to remain pastor of his flock at his parish.

Besides praying for him as he continues to go through struggles for speaking the truth, you can help Fr. Altman out in other ways. Go over to our LifePetitions page and add your name to a petition to Bishop Callahan in support of him. Also, please share this petition with your family and friends.

You can also head to LifeFunder and generously donate to help pay the high legal fees for Fr. Altman’s canon lawyer. Please visit this link to make your secure donation: https://www.lifefunder.com/frjames.

And finally, and most importantly, contact by phone the La Crosse diocese to politely but forecefully voice your support for this brave pastor, who has been the target of leftists in and outside the Church. Please ask Bishop Callaghan to prayerfully reconsider his decision and allow Fr. Altman to remain as pastor of St. James the Less Parish.

Contact information for respectful communication:

Catholic Diocese of LaCrosse
Bishop William Callahan
3710 East Avenue South
P.O. Box 4004
La Crosse, WI 54602-4004
United States
+1 (608) 788-7700

Very Rev. William Dhein, Msgr. Michael J. Gorman, and Msgr. Joseph Diermeier, Vicars General
+1 (608) 791-2655

Rev. Woodrow Pace, Vicar for Clergy
+1 (608) 791-2652
Online contact form

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as SpotifySoundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

John-Henry Westen

John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada.

He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference.  

He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization.  He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party.  

John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.