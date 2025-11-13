Fr. James Martin celebrates Confirmation Mass for openly homosexual ABC News anchor

ABC News correspondent and Good Morning America co-anchor Gio Benitez praised the Jesuit and LGBT-activist priest for bringing him back to the Catholic Church.

(LifeSiteNews) — Fr. James Martin, a Jesuit priest and LGBT activist, made headlines once again as openly homosexual ABC News correspondent Gio Benitez credited him for bringing him back into the Catholic Church “exactly as I am.” His partner Tommy DiDario — whom he referred to as his husband — served as his sponsor.

Benitez, a weekend co-anchor on Good Morning America, shared a video of his Confirmation Mass at the Church of St. Paul the Apostle in Manhattan on Monday.

“Six months ago, the death of a humble pope unexpectedly took me on a journey that was a lifetime in the making,” he wrote. “(Fr. James Martin) was on GMA speaking about Pope Francis’ legacy of inclusivity. His words struck me. It was the first time I had seen a Catholic priest speaking in such a beautiful way about LGBTQ people.”

He added, “When we’re able to love and love freely and openly — and love ourselves as well — we are a long ways down the road to fulfilling the Kingdom of God.”

Benitez wrote that he became convinced that he could recommit to the Catholic faith of his youth — he was baptized with his mother at age 15 — while identifying as an LGBT person, thanked Martin and several other priests, and concluded, “I found the Ark of the Covenant in my heart, stored there by the one who created me … exactly as I am.”

Benitez entered into a same-sex “marriage” with DiDario in 2016. Beneath the video posted to Instagram, DiDario wrote, “Standing beside you and watching you step into something that fills you with such joy and peace was one of the greatest honors of my life. I’m endlessly proud of you and so grateful to be both your sponsor and your husband. I love you more than words can say.”

Martin added a one-word comment: “Welcome!” He also posted a photograph of himself standing with Benitez and DiDario with the caption: “Welcome to the Catholic Church … Gio! I was so happy to … participate in the reception into full communion with the church for Gio at a Mass at the Church of St. Paul the Apostle.”

This is merely the latest incident in Martin’s long track record of seeking to bring LGBT ideology into the Catholic Church and undermine fundamental doctrines on marriage and sexuality; People magazine referred to Martin as “a major advocate for LGBTQ+ people in the Catholic Church.”

“Father James Martin, S.J., is a dangerous voice within the Catholic Church,” LifeSiteNews’ Doug Mainwaring wrote recently. “He wants to deprive those who experience unwanted same-sex attraction or gender dysphoria from receiving the help they crave. He would prefer to keep men and women, boys and girls, enslaved in lives from which they seek freedom.”

“Martin’s entire argument is factually, demonstrably untrue, offensive to both human reason and the Catholic faith,” Mainwaring observed. “His relentless ‘Let’s normalize homosexuality and transgenderism within the Catholic Church’ messaging is in direct opposition to the Church’s genuine understanding of the human person and of human sexuality. He sweeps aside authentic Church teaching, endangering, rather than helping, those who are same-sex attracted or gender confused.”

Martin sees himself as continuing the legacy of Pope Francis, which he did much to personally influence. “Pope Francis did more for LGBTQ Catholics and LGBTQ people in general than all of his predecessors combined,” Martin told NPR earlier this year. “He was the first pope ever to use the word gay. He called for the decriminalization of homosexuality. He met with LGBTQ people. He met regularly with transgender people.”

As LSN Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen noted in September, Martin has urged Catholic parishes to celebrate Pride Month, publicly opposed Catholic parents “fighting to shield their children from sexualized school curricula,” advocated the use of LGBT language, and “praised and performed blessings of same-sex unions.” Martin’s latest PR stunt can be added to that list.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

