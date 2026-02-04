Fr. James Martin tells Stephen Colbert that Pope Leo plans to continue Francis’ LGBT agenda

Fr. James Martin said that 'the message I got from (Leo) was that he’s continuing Pope Francis’ mission and message of welcome and inclusion and he wants that to be broadcast.'

(LifeSiteNews) — During an appearance on left-wing comedian Stephen Colbert’s late night talk show Tuesday, celebrity priest James Martin revealed that Pope Leo told him he plans to continue Pope Francis’ LGBT agenda.

After explaining that during an audience with Leo last year where “initially we talked about ministry to LGBT Catholics,” Martin said that “the message I got from him was that he’s continuing Pope Francis’ mission and message of welcome and inclusion and he wants that to be broadcast.”

Martin was controversially granted an audience at the Apostolic Palace with Leo XIV in September. After their conversation, Martin shared on social media that he was “profoundly grateful” for the meeting, adding that the “message” he took from it “was that Pope Leo will be continuing with the same openness that Francis showed to LGBTQ Catholics.”

Martin also took to social media just hours after the conclave last year. He boasted that Leo would be “committed to continuing this process (of Synodality) of Pope Francis to make the Church more listening, more welcoming, and more inclusive.”

Martin’s predictions have largely come true. Last September, thousands of pro-LGBT pilgrims marched through the Holy Door at St. Peter’s as part of the Vatican’s official LGBT jubilee year pilgrimage. The sacrilegious event was denounced by many conservative and traditional-minded clergy, including Chinese Cardinal Joseph Zen, who said it was an “insult” to “the Catholic faith and the dignity of St. Peter’s Basilica.”

Moreover, when Martin himself participated in the confirmation ceremony of a “married” homosexual news anchor at St. Patrick’s Cathedral last November, hardly any clergy in the U.S. or the Vatican said a word about it. Bishop Jospeh Strickland, however, did raise opposition to the scandalous event during the November 12 USCCB Plenary Assembly.

“I don’t know how many of us have seen on social media,” Strickland began, but “priests and others gathered, celebrating the Confirmation of a man living with a man openly. And it just needs to be addressed.”

However, session chairman Bishop Daniel E. Flores simply said, “Thank you, Bishop” before moving on.

While not as openly pro-LGBT as Francis, Leo has not reversed any of the decisions made by Francis on the topic. Blessings for homosexual couples have been allowed to continue and Francis’ pro-LGBT doctrinal chief Tucho Fernandez has been retained as the head of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

Other dissident clergy have expressed optimism for Leo as well. “I’d say that I’m faithful: actually, I am full of hope,” Fr. Andrea Conocchia told the left-wing website National Catholic Reporter (NCR) in October.

Conocchia is a parish priest in Torvaianica, a seaside town southwest of Rome that is infamous for its “sex workers” and drug trade. In 2023, Conocchia and a group of 50 persons, some of whom were men that presented themselves as women, were welcomed to a luncheon at the Vatican. One man who had “transitioned” in order to appear like a prepubescent girl sat opposite of Francis at the table.

Conocchia, who attended the scandalous LGBT “pilgrimage” at the Vatican on September 5-6, described it as “very powerful” and “cheerful.”

“Maybe for (Leo), just being able to have the pilgrimage celebrated already seems like something,” he said. “It could be a good start. We’ll see how things develop from here. I wish for continuity amid diversity.”

On August 28, Leo met with heretical pro-LGBT nun Sr. Lucia Caram. The meeting was not publicized on the Vatican’s daily bulletin, and neither Caram nor the Spanish-language news portal Religión Digital, which she is associated with, reported on it. In September 2023, Caram had said that homosexual “couples” should be able to “marry in the Church.

Days after Leo’s meeting with Caram, he met with Martin. Martin later praised Leo for telling Crux magazine during an interview last year that “we have to change attitudes before we even think about changing what the Church says about any given question.”

