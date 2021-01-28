John-Henry Westen

From the desk of the editor.

Blogs

Fr. Mark Goring on Biden, Catholicism, and abortion-tainted vaccines

Fr. Mark said that Joe Biden is not a Catholic in good standing with the Church.
Thu Jan 28, 2021 - 3:58 pm EST
Featured Image
John-Henry Westen By John-Henry Westen
Follow John-Henry

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news.  Subscribe now.

January 28, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Fr. Mark Goring is a member of the Companions of the Cross, a great charismatic Catholic order. He joined me on my podcast today to talk about President Joe Biden and his Catholic “faith.” We also discussed COVID-19 and vaccinations.

“It’s an unfortunate tragedy and scandal,” Father told me, “that there’s a Catholic president. We want him to be standing for Catholic truths (but instead) he’s pushing for the expansion of abortion. We (also) know that he doesn’t uphold the Catholic understanding … of marriage.”

“It's just so discouraging. It’s heartbreaking that he’s not standing up for these these Catholic values, these Catholic truths. It causes my head to spin … how can we be calling him a Catholic?”

Fr. Goring is popular on YouTube, where his videos (click here to watch them) often receive hundreds of thousands of views. He recently did an amazing interview with His Excellency, Bishop Athanasius Schneider.

I asked Father for his thoughts on whether Biden should be denied Communion. He told me that if someone is involved in public scandal, they need to repent publicly before you can give them Holy Communion.

“When a Catholic politician is aggressively expanding abortion and seeing to it that the United States funds abortions in other countries and things like that, to me it’s scandalous. It’s an embarrassment to the Catholic Church.”

Father was clear in saying that we “shouldn’t throw stones” at Biden and other liberal Catholics who disregard the Church’s moral teachings, but, he remarked, “we’re not helping anybody by pretending there’s nothing wrong … he is not a Catholic in good standing.”

Regarding the coronavirus vaccine, Father said he would be “very nervous about taking a rushed vaccine.” He also said “many of the vaccines are tainted in some way by abortion.”

“It’s foolish to put all of our hope in the pharmaceutical companies to fix the world’s problems,” he told me. “We’ve turned away from God … that’s the problem. It’s not, you know, the latest virus or whatever else. Mankind needs to turn back to God and repent.”

“I think we’re living in apocalyptic times,” Father said at the end of our conversation today. “I think that we’re going to experience possibly more hardships in this world because of how far we’re drifting away from God. And so it really is a time to call people to to repentance … we need to get ready for when things get a lot worse before they get better. I hope I’m wrong. I really hope I’m wrong on this one.”

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as SpotifySoundcloud, and ACast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the ACast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Subscribe

* indicates required
 

By clicking subscribe, you are agreeing to receive emails about The John-Henry Westen Show and related emails from LifeSiteNews.

 

  abortion, coronavirus, covid-19, father mark goring, fr. mark goring, joe biden, president biden

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article

John-Henry Westen

Follow John-Henry...

Follow on Facebook Follow on Twitter Personal Website

John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada.

He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference.  

He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization.  He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party.  

John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.