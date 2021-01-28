Fr. Mark Goring on Biden, Catholicism, and abortion-tainted vaccines

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

January 28, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Fr. Mark Goring is a member of the Companions of the Cross, a great charismatic Catholic order. He joined me on my podcast today to talk about President Joe Biden and his Catholic “faith.” We also discussed COVID-19 and vaccinations.

“It’s an unfortunate tragedy and scandal,” Father told me, “that there’s a Catholic president. We want him to be standing for Catholic truths (but instead) he’s pushing for the expansion of abortion. We (also) know that he doesn’t uphold the Catholic understanding … of marriage.”

“It's just so discouraging. It’s heartbreaking that he’s not standing up for these these Catholic values, these Catholic truths. It causes my head to spin … how can we be calling him a Catholic?”

Fr. Goring is popular on YouTube, where his videos (click here to watch them) often receive hundreds of thousands of views. He recently did an amazing interview with His Excellency, Bishop Athanasius Schneider.

I asked Father for his thoughts on whether Biden should be denied Communion. He told me that if someone is involved in public scandal, they need to repent publicly before you can give them Holy Communion.

“When a Catholic politician is aggressively expanding abortion and seeing to it that the United States funds abortions in other countries and things like that, to me it’s scandalous. It’s an embarrassment to the Catholic Church.”

Father was clear in saying that we “shouldn’t throw stones” at Biden and other liberal Catholics who disregard the Church’s moral teachings, but, he remarked, “we’re not helping anybody by pretending there’s nothing wrong … he is not a Catholic in good standing.”

Regarding the coronavirus vaccine, Father said he would be “very nervous about taking a rushed vaccine.” He also said “many of the vaccines are tainted in some way by abortion.”

“It’s foolish to put all of our hope in the pharmaceutical companies to fix the world’s problems,” he told me. “We’ve turned away from God … that’s the problem. It’s not, you know, the latest virus or whatever else. Mankind needs to turn back to God and repent.”

“I think we’re living in apocalyptic times,” Father said at the end of our conversation today. “I think that we’re going to experience possibly more hardships in this world because of how far we’re drifting away from God. And so it really is a time to call people to to repentance … we need to get ready for when things get a lot worse before they get better. I hope I’m wrong. I really hope I’m wrong on this one.”

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and ACast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the ACast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].