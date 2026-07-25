Fr. Ripperger is right: ‘Asmodeus is the demon of homosexuality in men’

When it comes to discussions about the origins of same-sex attraction in men’s lives, only two possibilities are considered in the public square: ‘Nature’ and ‘nurture.’ But what if we’re overlooking a third source: demonic influence?

(LifeSiteNews) – World famous exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger stated unequivocally to podcast host Shawn Ryan that “Asmodeus is the demon of homosexuality in men.”

“The Archangel Raphael is one of the nemeses of Asmodeus who is the demon of homosexuality in men. He’s also a demon of impurity,” Ripperger said.

Fr. Ripperger explained that Raphael in the Old Testament “sequestered” Asmodeus in the desert, referring to the Book of Tobit.

Asmodeus killed each of the seven husbands of Sarah, the beautiful daughter of Raguel of Ecbatana, on their wedding nights before their marriages could be consummated. St. Raphael aided Sarah and her new husband, Tobias, by driving Asmodeus into the desert of Egypt, far away from the newlywed couple.

“And so you can ask St. Raphael — if you’re dealing with that particular demon (homosexuality) — to be the one to help you,” Ripperger said.

Discussions about homosexuality have long camouflaged reality

When it comes to discussions about the origins of same-sex attraction in people’s lives, only two possibilities are considered in the public square: “Nature” and “nurture.” Homosexuals are either “born that way,” or we are that way because of some anomaly in our upbringing.

The now firmly ensconced LGBTQ establishment has settled on “born that way” because it has allowed gay activists to argue for constitutional protections based on an immutable characteristic, albeit a contrived one. It allows homosexuals to endlessly portray themselves as victims. It has also allowed them to argue that they have a right to parenthood via surrogacy or adoption because by nature their relationships our 100% sterile.

“Born that way” is a tactic, not truth, though it ‘feels’ like truth because it has been repeated ad infinitum. Most young people today have never even heard an opposing point of view and so both memes — “born that way” and “homosexuals are ‘victims’ of heteronormative society” — are broadly accepted as fact. Questioning either is considered antisocial, if not criminal.

Yet this is the wrong discussion. It is nothing more than a distraction camouflaging an important spiritual reality.

Because of my own sexual predilections, for decades I’ve asked:

What if there are demonic forces driving homosexual desire?

What if these forces are behind life-deforming “gay” identity contagion?

Behind the “trans” identity contagion?

Behind the undoing of the immutable definition of marriage?

Behind the scandalous homosexual degeneracy and sin that has infested the Catholic priesthood and prelature?

And what if more than anything else, these legions of unseen forces are aligned to achieve a single grand purpose: to mock and malign Christ and His Bride, the Church, as their nuptials draw ever closer?

The demonic weaponization of homosexuality

Satan has been scoring one coup after another over the past century via the sexual revolution, and perhaps his greatest stealth weapon in our current age is homosexuality.

Satan has taken same-sex attraction and fashioned it into a weapon of mass destruction against the Church. We may not hear explosions, but we see the carnage. The problem is that we have grown accustomed to the carnage and accepted it as ordinary, never questioning its actual source. Just this week, Fr. James Martin, S.J., again maneuvered to establish “gay” priests and seminarians as normal within the Roman Catholic Church.

I formerly lived as a gay man – a compulsion that once dragged me far away from the Catholic Church. But as I made my way back to the faith, plodding through what seemed like quicksand, I realized that I was not alone in my compulsion for degeneracy.

Fr. Gabriele Amorth, who for decades was chief exorcist for the Diocese of Rome, informed us that demons are legion. “When I’m asked how many demons there are, I answer with the words that the demon himself spoke through a demoniac: ‘We are so many that, if we were visible, we would darken the sun.’”

The air is indeed crowded. A “gay” man is never alone: He keeps company with his demons. They are hard to shake. How much more so for Roman Catholic priests and bishops who entertain them? And how large was the demonic retinue encircling someone like disgraced former cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who patiently groom infant boys they’ve baptized until they reach puberty so that they may engage in perverse sex acts with them? McCarrick failed to publicly repent of his evil before his death.

I’m not discounting the role of psychology – far from it. Wonderful Christian psychologists and therapists have probed the issue of same-sex attraction for decades, identifying underlying causes and developing successful treatments for those who seek their help and guidance.

But Asmodeus and his minions are here, fanning perverse passions into flames, making images and fantasies alluring, and inflaming related emotions such as loneliness or inferiority in order to drive us back again and again to the perversion that grips us.

I am not talking about possession. I am, however, talking about a type of enslavement.

****

Prayer for the same-sex attracted

Every morning I pray the following prayer for the same-sex attracted, including a few hundred men I mention by name. It’s a bold ask of God and his angels, but it is one I am confident God put on my heart several years ago:

Archangels Saint Michael, Saint Raphael, and Saint Gabriel, I humbly implore you:

Amass a powerful army of the Guardian Angels who watch over each one of us same-sex attracted men. Summon the entire heavenly court to engage their forces in this fierce battle against the powers of hell, the demonic legions of PRIDE who hold many of us hostage.

St. Gabriel, Announce the mystery of the Incarnation to every same-sex attracted man so that we might become warriors for Christ, the Lion of the tribe of Judah, the King of Kings and Lord of Lords, the Alpha and the Omega who has triumphed by His Blood.

St. Raphael, Cast out the demons who afflict, pester, and excite us; heal our blind, wounded souls; and direct our souls’ aimless, pointless wandering toward the Great Wedding Feast of Christ and His Bride.

St. Michael, Enlist us to be warriors like you with courageous hearts who stand against darkness and evil; Train us to face and demolish the strongholds of the enemy in our own hearts and minds and in the world around us, and to champion only that which is Divine.

Guardian Angels, Guide and protect us. Open our eyes and ears so that the Truth of the Gospel might become a bright beacon of light drawing each of us out of the world and to Christ so that we might reject with permanent, indelible, indestructible resolve the lies of the father of lies, his demon generals Asmodeus, Leviathan, Baal, Moloch, and Lilith and all their minions.

All you Holy Angels, Prevent us from being living mockeries of Christ and His Bride!

Lead us away from perdition and to the Cross of Christ that we might be cleansed by His Blood, and experience new life in the Holy Spirit.

In turn, may our lives serve as a bright beacon of light to others, bringing minds captive to Christ, leading wills to the glorious Liberty of the sons of God, and invigorating human hearts with the Love that leaves all others cold.

Make us men after God’s own heart.

May there be a great awakening led by these men.

Saint Joseph, You are the preeminent model of manhood and fatherhood, of spousal, filial and paternal love.

O Terror of Demons, teach us to be fearless and to resist the onslaught of the enemy. Show us how to be chaste, loving, and protective men like you.

Blessed Jerzy Popiełuszko, You said, “God instilled in man a desire for truth. This is why man thirsts for the truth and despises falsehood … To live in truth is the basic minimum of human dignity even if the price to defend the truth could be costly. You need to always remain faithful to the truth. Truth can never be betrayed.”

You helped an entire nation escape communism and triggered a cascade of freedom across a continent.

In our day, may there be a new cascade of freedom from the tyranny and oppression of PRIDE.

Pray for us, that we might live in and defend truth and unmask lies, no matter what the cost that we too might set men free from bondage.

Follow Doug Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

Share









