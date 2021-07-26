France makes COVID vaccines compulsory for health care workers

PARIS, July 26, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The French Parliament has approved a bill introduced by the government making the experimental COVID vaccines compulsory for all health care workers and others working in health centers, homes, and specialized residencies for the elderly and the handicapped, as well as first responders, psychologists, and chiropractors. They must get the jab (or double jab) by September 15, or lose their job if unwilling to comply and unable to take legal holidays or rest.

The French Constitutional Court is at present examining the adopted legislation at the request of Prime minister Jean Castex, and is expected to hand down its decision between now and August 5.

The law aims to split France’s population into two opposed categories, with the creation of a sanitary pass for all citizens aged 12 and over. The law, which will enter into force in the beginning of August, was set up to “make life sh-tty” for the unvaccinated (according to a government source quoted by the left wing daily Libération). For a host of venues and activities, the sanitary pass will become compulsory and will be used to prove COVID-vaccination status or a negative PCR or antigenic test less than 48 hours ago, or proof of recovery from COVID less than six months ago.

Presence of antibodies in the blood proved by serologic testing, normally an indicator of immunization, is not acceptable under the new rules. Natural immunity is apparently of no interest to the authorities in the present crisis, even though the experimental “vaccines” (or Spike protein injections) have shown themselves often to be inefficient against the “Delta” variant scare that is being used to promote the present legislation.

Millions of citizens in France have to date refused to get the experimental COVID “vaccine” (57.5 percent of the population have received one jab, and only 47.5 percent are fully vaccinated).

Concerns about people being essentially forced to receive an injection using an entirely new technique whose long-term effects are unknown have been brushed aside by the government and sanitary authorities.

Conscientious objection because of the use of abortion-tainted cell lines to test, produce, and check presently accepted “vaccines” in France (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Janssen) doesn’t really take place, as Church leaders, including those of traditional institutes, have failed to uphold such objections. The same goes for the transhumanist elements in the new types of vaccines that cause human cells to produce a foreign substance, the Spike protein of SARS-CoV-2.

After its first reading in the early hours of Thursday, following a hefty debate in the lower chamber, the “Assemblée nationale,” the law was submitted to the Senate over the weekend.

A number of senators attempted to modify the text, rejecting the sanitary pass for minors aged 12 and over. They also rejected the requirement of the pass in shopping centers, and restaurant and café terraces, reducing its application to “confined spaces,” and objected to the possibility of firing employees refusing to get the COVID injection in health care and similar professions.

The revised law was adopted in the early hours of Sunday by 199 votes in favor, and 123 votes against it.

Not having been adopted in the same terms, the legislation was submitted to a “joint commission” with an equal number of deputies and senators on Sunday afternoon. It reached an agreement over the impossibility of firing those who would resist “vaccination” — as of September 15, they will be put on unpaid leave until they comply — but reintroduced dispositions to make the pass compulsory for minors aged 12 and over, and allowed minors aged 16 and 17 to receive the experimental “vaccine” without parental consent. The pass will no longer be required in shopping centers, but it will have to be shown to use restaurant and café terraces.

Under an amendment by the Senate, the sanitary pass will be temporary. A new law will be necessary if it is to be extended beyond November 15.

The government hoped that the fast-track procedure would allow the text to be definitively adopted by Sunday, and it got its way.

It met with some resistance in the lower chamber: Over 1,000 amendments were presented in two days, with sessions lasting until early morning. The final vote took place shortly after 5 a.m. on Friday.

Only 231 of the 577 members of the “Assemblée nationale” (which has the last word regarding the adoption of laws) were present, and of those only 203 took part in the vote on this bill that doesn’t hide its aim to force a large number of hitherto unvaccinated individuals to receive the jab even if they would personally prefer to avoid it.

117 deputies voted for the law instituting vaccine dictatorship, 86 voted against; the rest abstained, opening the way to the “marking” of a very large proportion of the French population.

During the debates, an amendment preventing health centers from requiring a sanitary pass for non-urgent treatment and visitors was adopted, with the argument that it would, for example, be “inhuman” to force unvaccinated people coming to see a dying relative to present a negative test. Using a well-established technique, the government represented the amendment some hours later, obtaining its rejection.

In its first draft the law was linked to the state of sanitary emergency and would remain applicable until December 31. This period has been reduced to November 15. While this offers some hope that the sanitary pass requirement may be lifted at that point, although the law could be prolonged by Parliament, those who will have been vaccinated cannot “unvaccinate” themselves.

The law will also institute digital surveillance for all, as all citizens, vaccinated or holding proof of COVID negativity or recent recovery, will be repeatedly issued an “unfalsifiable” QR-code which they must show when working or entering in one of the many establishments designated by the text. These include leisure activities, health centers of all kinds, restaurants, bars and cafés, fairs, seminars and trade shows, health centers and hospitals except for emergency care, long-distance transport, and large shopping centers.

Employers and owners of these establishments are tasked with checking that visitors have a valid QR-Code. Otherwise, they could face a fine of up to $10,000 dollars for three offenses in a single month, while citizens who enter without a pass would be fined about $150. Identity checks will only be made by police officers, who in turn have been exempted from the sanitary pass.

Interestingly, an amendment requiring members of the National Assembly to present a sanitary pass in order to enter the “Palais Bourbon” in Paris was rejected on the grounds that this would be “unconstitutional.” The restaurants of the Senate and the National Assembly are also exempt.

Visiting a hotel with a swimming pool, a fitness room, a bar, or a restaurant would require a sanitary pass, but not staying at hotels without such facilities.

All other establishments (including schools, universities, professional venues others than those listed above) are explicitly barred from requiring the sanitary pass, under the threat of a €45,000 fine. This is a relief to many, but the French public has become wary of government communications, especially since both president Emmanuel Macron and health minister Olivier Véran have both gone on record saying that there would “never” be a sanitary pass for ordinary activities such as going to the cinema, a restaurant, or “visiting friends.” Will that be the next stage?

A large number of working people, especially those in the health and tourist industry, are already facing considerable pressure to get the experimental “vaccine.” Many fear losing their job and livelihood. The draft law contained procedures that would allow them to be given unpaid leave before being laid off without severance pay or unemployment benefits, in a context of unprecedented economic insecurity. Although these dispositions have been partly relaxed by the Senate, few are those who can do without any income at all for any period of time.

The French Bishops’ Conference produced a statement on Friday against the use of the image of the Yellow Star Nazis forced Jews to wear, calling it a “serious confusion in thought.”

The statement added:

By making it compulsory for some people and imposing a sanitary pass for certain activities, the government is fulfilling its legitimate responsibilities under the control of parliament. Under this same control, it imposes restrictions on those who refuse the vaccine. It is up to the jurisdictional authorities of our State of law to verify that the imposition of the health pass is in conformity with the law, limited to the duration of the epidemic in a seriously contagious form and that the restrictions on the freedom of movement are proportionate. Let us never confuse the freedom to travel with the freedom to exist, nor the freedom to go to the cinema or to the café with the freedom to praise God or not to praise Him, even though it is clear that neither the State nor the citizens should neglect the fact that all freedoms stand together. This epidemic makes us all feel how responsible we are for each other. It is like an expression of the unity of the human race and of intimate union with God.

Millions of French citizens do not agree, and a large number of them demonstrated again this Saturday in dozens of towns all over the country.

Lawsuits are also underway or announced against the new law.