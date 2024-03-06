France’s enshrined abortion amendment is another nail in Europe’s demographic coffin

(LifeSiteNews) — While working on several research projects for The European Conservative in Brussels recently, I took a daytrip to Paris with my family. It is, by any estimation, one of the greatest capitals in Europe, with a turbulent and bloody history of regicide, revolution, and revenge. The Bouqunistes along the Seine – booksellers of second-hand and ancient books where one can find just about anything – are my favourite; the Champs-Elysées, which hosted Victor Hugo’s funeral in 1885 and leads to the Arc du Triomphe, is magnificent.

The Eiffel Tower, of course, is the centerpiece. We left the city just as it lit up against the night sky, glowing gold against the horizon. On Monday, March 4, hundreds of people gathered around the iconic edifice as deputies of the National Assembly and senators voted, in a historic joint session at the Palace of Versailles, on enshrining abortion as a constitutional amendment. Out of 925 legislators eligible to vote, 780 supported the amendment to thunderous applause and a standing ovation; in front of the Eiffel Tower, the crowd exploded, setting off smoke bombs and waving flags. The atmosphere was revolutionary; the born had triumphed over the unborn.

READ: France votes against life, enshrines abortion as a constitutional ‘freedom’

The Eiffel Tower was lit up with flashing lights; several phrases were emblazoned on the tower: “Legal abortion” and “My Body My Choice.” As France faces a demographic implosion and President Emmanuel Macron openly discusses the national perils of anti-natalism, the country amended its constitution for the first time since the founding of the Fifth Republic in 1958 – to make the “right” to kill pre-born children in the womb sacrosanct. It was reminiscent of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo having One World Trade Center lit up in pink to celebrate the passage of The Reproductive Health Act, legalizing abortion in the state until birth.

There is something perverse about the abortion radicalism sweeping Europe as their native populations collapse due to chosen childlessness and migration crises roil the streets. Europe desperately needs babies, but with the exception of Hungary, Malta, and a few other valiant holdouts, the passion of the elites is for feticide. France’s national motto of “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity” has always been a dubious one; with the passage of this amendment, it becomes something of a sick joke. The cheers sent heavenward around the Eiffel Tower sounded like triumph, but are better understood as a death rattle.

There are those who did not celebrate, of course. France’s beleaguered clergy protested and were ignored. Pro-life activists groups such as “The Survivors” have launched anti-abortion campaigns across the capital and throughout the country – Parisians unoffended at the idea of children being dismembered in the womb were offended at the reminder. Thousands march in Paris each year in solidarity with the weakest and most vulnerable members of the human family, and in cities across the continent, similar marches unfold annually. Pro-life movements are frequently too small to stop the tide of blood; but they can, and must, say clearly: Not in our name.

While walking the city, I noted that the rebuilding of Notre Dame Cathedral after the 2019 fire is almost complete. The great church is flanked by an impressive statue of that great Christian king, Charlemagne; armed soldiers line the front of Notre Dame in case of a terrorist attack. Notre Dame is still largely covered by scaffolding, but progress is being made, and the business of construction made the raging fire seem like a dream. The reconstruction should be completed by 2028. It would be heartening to find a metaphor here, about the rebuilding of France, or Europe, or the West. Considering the joyful, carnivorous crowds around the Eiffel Tower on Monday, however, I suspect that would be too optimistic.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

