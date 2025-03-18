Freedom is destroyed where life is devalued. Will you stand up and fight?

Every totalitarian regime in history, whether communist, fascist, or atheistic, has attacked both life and freedom. And today, we are watching it happen in real time. Don't let the elites silence you.

(LifeSiteNews) — Friends, let’s talk about freedom.

The fight for life is a fight for freedom.

The truth is, where life is devalued, freedom is destroyed.

Every totalitarian regime in history—whether communist, fascist, or atheistic—has attacked both life and freedom.

And today, we are watching it happen in real time. All around the world, and even in the United States until five minutes ago

The government labeled pro-life activists as terrorists.

Big Tech silenced voices that defend life, faith, and family.

Corporate elites pushed abortion, depopulation, and censorship.

The FBI raided peaceful pro-lifers but ignored real criminals.

And what happens when people are afraid to speak?

Freedom dies.

And you know for 100% certain that the elites in the USA have not given up and packed it in, they are scheming powerfully right now to come back and restart the anti-freedom engine with a vengeance.

They Want to Silence You. Will You Let Them?

That is the real question.

Dr. Bernard Nathanson—the man who built the abortion industry—once believed that abortion was “freedom.”

He fought for it. He lobbied for it. He personally presided over 60,000 abortions.

But then something changed.

He saw the truth—and it set him free.

When ultrasound technology revealed the child in the womb, he couldn’t lie to himself anymore.

He realized that abortion wasn’t freedom. It was slavery—slavery to a culture of death that treats human beings as disposable.

So he walked away from the industry. He spent the rest of his life fighting for real freedom—the freedom to live.

This Is About More Than Just Abortion

Friends, we are up against the same forces that enslaved Bernard Nathanson.

The same lies that numbed his conscience are used against us today.

The same propaganda that kept him trapped now manipulates the entire world.

The same elite class that built the abortion industry i s now building a world where freedom is erased.

Because when life is devalued, freedom is destroyed.

And make no mistake—they are coming after both.

The War on Freedom Is Here

Think about what we’ve seen in just the last few years:

The DC Nine—peaceful pro-life activists—thrown in prison.

Government officials freezing and pilfering the bank accounts of protesters.

Parents investigated as “domestic terrorists” for standing up for their kids, even having their children taken away from them.

Doctors fired for refusing to push abortion or gender ideology.

They are trying to intimidate you into silence.

They want you to self-censor.

They want you to comply, submit, and disappear.

And if they succeed, freedom dies.

Freedom Only Exists If We Fight for It

The only way we keep our freedom is by fighting for it.

We have to speak when they tell us to be silent.

We have to stand when they tell us to kneel.

We have to resist when they demand we comply.

And that is exactly why LifeSiteNews exists.

We are here to expose the lies.

We are here to defend the truth.

We are here to fight for freedom.

The next step to defend freedom

Friends, the battle for truth is not just fought in courtrooms, in legislatures, or on the streets.

It is fought every single day in the war of information.

The mainstream media will not tell the truth.

Big Tech will not allow the truth to spread.

The government will not protect those who dare to speak it.

But LifeSiteNews exists for this very reason—to ensure that the truth cannot be silenced.

The Fight Isn’t Over: We Must Ensure the Anti-Freedom Agenda Never Returns

Friends, we have seen a shift in the United States—a moment of hope, a turning point.

Policies that attacked life, faith, and freedom are being challenged, rolled back, or struck down.

But let’s be very clear—the fight is far from over.

The forces that tried to silence pro-lifers, persecute Christians, and strip away parental rights have not gone away.

They are watching.

They are waiting.

And they are planning their return.

They want to take back every inch of ground we’ve gained.

They want to reinstate the censorship, the persecution, the tyranny.

They want to make sure we never rise again.

We cannot let that happen.

We Must Stay Vigilant

We’ve seen what happens when:

❌ Pro-life activists are treated like criminals, while real criminals walk free.

❌ Parents are investigated by the FBI for daring to stand up for their children.

❌ Christian business owners and doctors are forced to comply with radical ideologies—or lose everything.

❌ Government overreach crushes those who refuse to submit.

We cannot go back.

We must not go back.

And the only way we prevent it is by fighting NOW.

This Is the Moment to Secure the Future

This is our opportunity—not just to defend what we have, but to push forward.

We must continue exposing the truth about abortion.

We must ensure the persecution of pro-lifers never happens again.

We must protect the next generation from radical indoctrination.

This is the time to cement a culture of life, faith, and freedom.

But if we become complacent—if we think the battle is won—the other side will seize their chance.

And they will come back with a vengeance.

That’s why LifeSiteNews will never stop speaking.

And that’s why we need you now more than ever.

Your Support Makes the Difference

Friends, we are not backed by billionaires.

We don’t have the mainstream media, Big Tech, or Hollywood funding us.

We have YOU.

We are in a battle that will determine the future of freedom.

❌ If we sit back, the other side will return stronger than ever.

❌ If we do nothing, the persecution will resume.

❌ If we stay silent, the truth will be buried.

For LifeSiteNews, I’m John-Henry Westen.

Keep fighting for life, faith, family and freedom. Victory is the Lord’s!

