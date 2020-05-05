From abuse victim, anti-God, Republican hater to Trump promoting Catholic

May 5, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Y.G. Nyghtstorm is an incredible human being. If you’ve never heard of him before, you’re missing out on an amazing individual who has an awe-inspiring story.

Raped at the age of 11 by a camp counselor and homeless by 18 thanks to a frayed relationship with his mom, Y.G. came to hate God and blamed Him for the terrible things that he went through in his youth.

But something happened to Y.G. when he was living on the streets that changed him forever. Y.G. is now a pro-life, pro-Trump Catholic who serves as the Second Vice Chair of the Forsyth County Republican Party in Georgia.

Watch my interview with Y.G. below at 2:45pm EST today.

If you want to hear more from Y.G., visit his YouTube page, twitter account, Facebook page, and personal website.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and ACast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the ACast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].