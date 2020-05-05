John-Henry Westen

From the desk of the editor.

Blogs

From abuse victim, anti-God, Republican hater to Trump promoting Catholic

Y.G. Nyghtstorm used to hate God and blame him for what happened to him in his youth. Now, he is a pro-life, pro-Trump Catholic.
Tue May 5, 2020 - 12:59 pm EST
Featured Image
John-Henry Westen By John-Henry Westen
Follow John-Henry

May 5, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Y.G. Nyghtstorm is an incredible human being. If you’ve never heard of him before, you’re missing out on an amazing individual who has an awe-inspiring story.

Raped at the age of 11 by a camp counselor and homeless by 18 thanks to a frayed relationship with his mom, Y.G. came to hate God and blamed Him for the terrible things that he went through in his youth.

But something happened to Y.G. when he was living on the streets that changed him forever. Y.G. is now a pro-life, pro-Trump Catholic who serves as the Second Vice Chair of the Forsyth County Republican Party in Georgia.

Watch my interview with Y.G. below at 2:45pm EST today.

If you want to hear more from Y.G., visit his YouTube page, twitter account, Facebook page, and personal website.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as SpotifySoundcloud, and ACast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the ACast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Subscribe

* indicates required

By clicking subscribe, you are agreeing to receive emails about The John-Henry Westen Show and related emails from LifeSiteNews.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

  catholic, conversion, president trump, republican, the john-henry westen show, yg nyghtstorm

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article

John-Henry Westen

Follow John-Henry...

Follow on Facebook Follow on Twitter Personal Website

John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada.

He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference.  

He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization.  He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party.  

John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.