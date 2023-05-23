Funeral director confirms disturbing blood clots are increasingly showing up in deceased people

(LifeSiteNews) — A funeral director confirmed the existence of suspicious blood clots in deceased people who have taken the COVID injection.
Antonia Cummings sat down with me on The John-Henry Westen Show to discuss her organization of Catholic funerals, the power of the traditional Latin liturgy, the importance of being a “burial society,” and the fallout from COVID, including the disturbing blood clots found in dead people.
Cummings said that multiple embalmers she works with have told her about these “very odd clots” found in dead bodies since the rollout of the COVID shots.
“And they also said that they’d had very odd clots and that they were all kinds of textures that we weren’t used to,” she recalled. Cummings added that some of her colleagues reported clots that were three inches long, while others saw 12-inch-long ones.
Cummings also talked about the beauty of the traditional Latin liturgy for funerals, “this beautiful reverence for mortality and the rite … we’ve been known for as Christians since Christ died, because before we were known as Christians, we were known as a burial society.”
“So this really is a keystone of our faith that we really have to protect,” she continued. “If I ever got a chance to talk to Pope Francis about something, that would definitely be the first thing I talk about, because I think that if we can change the culture of death to a culture of life, I think that facing mortality in a healthy way is really where we need to start, because then we’ll be able to identify what life is and the value of life and be able to live it well so that we can die well.”
The Los Angeles Dodgers have decided to honor the blasphemous anti-Catholic drag group, the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence”, with a Community Hero Award next month on the Feast of the Sacred Heart.
This blatant contempt for the Catholic faith cannot go unchallenged.
The Major League Baseball franchise made the announcement in a Monday evening statement, saying it had decided to honor the group — which engages in deliberately offensive sexualized burlesque mockeries of Catholicism — after just last week canceling plans to do so when the public expressed outrage.
“After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families,” the statement read.
In one move, you managed to turn off conservatives and slap Christians in the face with disgusting drag nuns. What a disgrace you’ve become. Was recently at a game. Won’t be coming back.— Courrielche⚡️ (@courrielche) May 23, 2023
The baseball team said it will ask the sacrilegious group “to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th.”
The Dodgers’ Monday announcement comes after it previously agreed to dis-invite the group after outrage by Catholics and other conservatives.
Among others, Catholic Vote and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida vocally objected to the decision to honor the so-called “sisters.”
“Given the strong feelings of people who have been offended by the sisters’ inclusion in our evening, and in an effort not to distract from the great benefits that we have seen over the years of Pride Night, we are deciding to remove them from this year’s group of honorees,” the team said in a since-deleted May 17 announcement.
San Francisco’s Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone had previously thanked the Dodgers for their decision to roll back the invitation.
In its Monday statement, after apologizing for temporarily dis-inviting the anti-Catholic hate group, the Dodgers promised to “work with our LGBTQ+ partners to better educate ourselves, find ways to strengthen the ties that bind and use our platform to support all our fans who make diversity part of the Dodgers family.”
Make your voice heard NOW, before this blasphemy takes center stage.
Conservatives responded on social media by slamming the baseball team for caving.
“Yes, it is vital that the national pastime honor and support those who mock religion and decency,” reacted Daily Wire co-founder and podcaster Ben Shapiro.
“The Gay Mafia will always extract their payment for ‘protection,’ said Crisis magazine editor-in-chief Eric Sammons.
Some social media users hinted that the team should face the same backlash as beer company Bud Light, which is continuing to endure a massive boycott after its decision to honor transgender-identifying TikTok activist Dylan Mulvaney.
But the Dodgers weren’t always woke and divorced from traditional religious practice.
Former Dodgers great Sandy Koufax, a left-handed pitcher who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in fame in 1972, famously refused to pitch during Game 1 of the World Series because it fell on Yom Kippur, the most important holy day in the Jewish calendar. He previously opted out of games that landed on Passover and Rosh Hashanah.
And Koufax wasn’t alone in living an active faith. Legendary announcer Vin Scully, the “Voice of the Dodgers” for 67 years, was a staunch Catholic. Scully, who passed away last year at age 94, was described by Catholic News Agency’s Jonah McKeown as “a devout Catholic who found in his faith a source of joy and comfort and sought to share it with others through personal kindness and philanthropy.”
As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Scully was devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary and even narrated a two-CD audio recording of the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary in 2016.
Cummings explained that Christians and Jews were the only ones in ancient times who wanted to bury all of their deceased, even though it was sometimes expensive and difficult.
“And so they became known as a burial society before they became known as followers of Christ, because that’s what people identified them as … these people [who] always bury their dead,” she said.
Christians were inspired by the “hope that Christ had brought from the resurrection and burying their dead and assuming that there would be a resurrection and that this wasn’t the end, and respecting their dead in a way that made their bodies sacred,” Cummings explained.
An important example of a “burial society” is burying deceased babies after miscarriages, something that parents often have to fight for, since doctors today consider them “biomedical waste.”
“But it is perfectly legal to take your baby’s remains home and do whatever it is that you would like to do because there’s no death certificate,” Cummings explained.
