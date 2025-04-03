Gang rape, forced abortion, revenge porn, lenient sentences expose ongoing civilizational collapse

The horrific story of a 12-year-old Austrian schoolgirl's serial abuse at the hands of migrants and the lack of justice in similar cases show the serious risks that women and girls face from predators in Europe.

(LifeSiteNews) — In her explosive 2021 book Prey: Immigration, Islam, and the Erosion of Women’s Rights, Ayaan Hirsi Ali — who has since converted to Christianity — said the unsayable. The mass migration of military-age men to Europe, she wrote, was threatening the physical safety of women and girls across the continent. To prove her case, she filled page after page with gut-wrenching examples of women and girls who found themselves prey in their own countries.

Since Prey was published, Ali’s thesis has been borne out in the headlines over and over again, from the rediscovery of the Rotherham rape gangs to individual assault cases. Most recently is a story that has horrified even the journalists who covered it: that of a 12-year-old Austrian schoolgirl, referred to by local media as “Mia,” who was “passed around like a trophy by more than a dozen boys.” The boys were migrants, and some of them filmed their crimes against her.

The initial police investigation, which began last March, involved 17 young men and the young girl, who was allegedly abused in various locations across Vienna — in garages, in the apartments of the perpetrators, and elsewhere. According to GB News:

Those suspected include Austrian, Turkish, Syrian, Italian, Bulgarian and Serbian nationals. A senior source from the city’s state criminal police force revealed that 12 suspects were between the ages of 14 and 18, while another was aged 19. Two more were younger than 14 – which is the age of criminal responsibility in Austria – while the identities of two others are currently unknown. The victim’s Afghan boyfriend, 18, has become the first of the lot to be convicted in the tragic case, who was 15 when the gang rape incident occurred in a hostel in the capital.

The Afghan, referred to as Wais S., pleaded partially guilty because he claimed: “I thought if she was 12 and I was 15, it was allowed.

But Wais piled crime upon crime: When the child got pregnant, she was taken to get an abortion. After their baby was aborted, he had sex with her — and then blackmailed her with the footage. According to GB News: “An expert analyst studied the defendant’s phone and had come across a social media post on the TikTok account called “ExposingVienna,” which shares content about “public shaming” and “revenge porn.” The expert said: “The defendant wrote: ‘She gangbanged 15 guys, posts videos, do you want videos, hahahaha?’”

Some of the other suspects similarly claimed that the victim had “pretended to be older than 14,” and that the intercourse with the 12-year-old was “consensual.” As GB News noted, these defenses have worked in other cases: “Last October, a 16-year-old Syrian appeared in court for rape and blackmail charges. If he had been found guilty, the defendant would have had five years in prison. However, he was acquitted of the rape charges after he insisted that he did not know the girl’s real age, adding that she looked older.”

As others have already pointed out, the state of justice in Europe is stark evidence of decline. UK judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, for example, sentenced military veteran Daffron Williams, who suffers from PTSD due to his service in Iraq and Afghanistan, to two years in prison for Facebook comments he made after three little girls were stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift dance party in Southport. The same judge let child abuser Reese Newman, convicted of the rape of a child under the age of 14, off because of “prison overcrowding.”

This story of the Austrian schoolgirl is a microcosm of civilizational collapse. The serial abuse of a child by migrants; the legal abortion of a baby to hide the crime; the use of “revenge porn” as blackmail; and, finally, the ludicrously lenient sentences handed down to the criminals. And then, the final insult: judge sentenced the 18-year-old to a mere 15 months’ probation and £670 in damages — for raping a 12-year-old and blackmailing her with revenge porn after an abortion.

