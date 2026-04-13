Gavin Newsom’s wife is a political liability if he’s trying to portray himself as a ‘moderate’

Jennifer Siebel Newsom will not merely have a 'supportive' role if Gavin runs for president. She’ll want to be Hillary Clinton, but with even fewer political instincts.

(LifeSiteNews) — As a handful of you may remember, Vice President Kamala Harris attempted to solve the Democratic Party’s problem with male voters by selecting Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate. Walz was the sort of guy that Democrats think of when they attempt to envision a “man’s man”: an LGBT activist, an abortion enthusiast, but also a guy who wears plaid coats and talks a lot about his guns and hunting.

He’s so folksy! said the Dems with delight. So plain-spoken!

Tim Walz did not, as you’ll recall, help Harris’s campaign. The Democrats tried to present JD Vance as “weird,” but Walz was the one who came off as weird. As it turned out, Walz emphasized how out of touch the Democrats are with the very constituency they were attempting to appeal to.

Something similar is going to happen if California Governor Gavin Newsom does what everybody expects and runs for president in 2028. On the surface, Newsom has a picture-perfect family—an attractive wife, and four beautiful children. His own history, of course, is less savory: his affair with the wife of his then-campaign manager and close friend while mayor of San Francisco; his first wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who went on to be Donald Trump Jr.’s high profile girlfriend (and when that didn’t work out, ambassador to Greece).

Donald Trump has more or less shattered the idea that elected leaders should be held to any standard of personal morality, and so Newsom’s past is unlikely to be a liability. His second wife, Jennifer, whom he married in 2008, is a different story. Like Tim Walz, Jennifer Newsom appears to be specifically programmed to turn off large swaths of the American public every time she opens her mouth.

Mrs. Newsom is a filmmaker, actress, and feminist activist who prefers to be called the “First Partner” of California rather than the “First Lady,” which is demeaning somehow. She also explained recently that she doesn’t think America is ready for a “First Partner”:

GAVIN NEWSOM’s WIFE: Thinks America Isn’t Ready for Her Title of “FIRST PARTNER”. 🤡 Bih please—America’s ready for common sense, not more Bay Area word salad. Jennifer Siebel Newsom drops this gem: she’s not sure America’s ‘evolved’ enough for ‘First Partner’ if Gavin runs in… pic.twitter.com/YqG2mhIhRX — Kristin Sokoloff (@ksoklower48) March 22, 2026

Many of her recent interviews have gone viral as Mrs. Newsom has sat down to discuss her views on various and sundry matters. When it comes to raising boys, for example, she explained that she gives them dolls, and that when she reads them stories, she swaps out male protagonists with females in order to “deconstruct gender roles”:

Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, reveals that she gives her sons dolls to play with. pic.twitter.com/yGWoASctKX — Marauder Magazine (@MarauderMag) April 7, 2026

“At the end of the day, we’re all kind of like in this place in history maybe where we’re recognizing what it is to ultimately deconstruct all these gender roles and ultimately be human, and that’s exciting to me,” Newsom said. “So I’ll just continue to kind of do my work and try and deconstruct all these limiting narratives about ultimately what it means to be human.”

Predictably, Newsom also noted in a 2022 interview that in her view, evangelical Christians were “pulling us back as a country”; at a February press conference to announce funding for Planned Parenthood, Mrs. Newsom scolded the press for appearing insufficiently interested in “women’s issues.”

If Gavin Newsom does run for the presidency as expected, his wife appears unlikely to merely have a “supportive” role. She’ll want to be Hillary Clinton, but with even fewer political instincts. Blathering about a “First Partner” in the White House is not going to do any favors for a candidate who will already have to persuade the American public that he is the sort of California politician who will not turn America into California should they decide to promote him.

Newsom is left-wing extremist who is attempting to moderate himself for public consumption. His wife, I suspect, will do no such thing.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

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