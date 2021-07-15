‘Gay’ conservatives: You can learn from Milo’s intellectual honesty and integrity

July 15, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – High-profile, politically engaged conservative men who identify as “gay” could learn a lot from the intellectual honesty and integrity of Milo Yiannopoulos, who has left the world of sodomy and the cortege of lies and partial truths that follow in its train.

Former Ambassador and National Security Director Richard Grenell, FOX News commentators Guy Benson and Chadwick Moore, “Walk Away” Movement founder Brandon Straka, outspoken pro-Trump activists Scott Presler and Christian Walker, and others – although brilliant, successful men – have not yet tapped into the intellectual curiosity and honesty necessary to reject the “born this way” lie which now defines them. Homosexuality remains a stumbling block, stalling their trajectory beyond political truth toward bigger, preeminent ones.

In this one way, their personal lives serve as obstructions, hindering the flow of maximum truth into the world as they continue to resist both science and nature. They cling to an impoverished self- and worldview, leading to diminished personal lives and contributing to our pauperized American culture.

Yiannopoulos and many other formerly gay, lesbian, and transgender men and women have acquiesced to the sublime truth about the complementarity of male and female, entering into an existence at peace with science, with nature, and with God – an existence not attainable while trapped in a barren, monochromatic genderless world, set apart from half the human race.

Yiannopoulos explained in a recent video, “It’s a year from the day I said I was going to put sodomy and lust behind me and live more closely to God’s wishes for me, and since I did that, everything in my life has begun to get better.”

Today’s high-powered conservative men leading gay lives would do well to heed Yiannopoulos’s words:

If you’re one of those people that thinks of themselves as “gay,” but in the back of your mind something has always not quite been right about it; You’ve sort of known that this is not really what you want. Perhaps you’ve looked at gay “pride” as I have with a mix of consternation and horror; something twists in the pit of your stomach when you see it? If that does describe you — and even if it doesn’t — I have good news for you: “Born this way” is a lie. It’s propaganda. It’s not true. You can get better. You can change. You can live as you were always supposed to. When you do that, everything in your life will start to get better. It has for me.

It’s only within the framework – the splendid truth – of complementarity that men and women become fully human.

Nowhere is this better portrayed than in the magnificent Humanum Series of videos produced by Ecce! Films for the Vatican’s 2014 Colloquium on the Complementarity of Man and Woman.

It’s a cosmic thing

Masculine and feminine are cosmological terms, not artificial stereotypes invented by society, explained prolific Catholic author and Boston College Professor of Philosophy Peter Kreeft. “Every society in the history of the world has seen that.”

Pointing to a seascape with waves splashing across shoreline rocks, “The sea is ‘she’ and the rocks are ‘he,’” said Kreeft. “And of course this is not just a private or biological or subjective thing. This is a cosmic thing.”

“The shore is the most popular place on Earth. Waterfront property is the most expensive real estate anywhere in the world. Why? Because that’s where the sea and the land meet. That’s where man and woman meet,” said Kreeft. “The place where they meet, that’s where all the action is.”

The great complementarity of heaven and Earth

“Right there at the start of the whole Bible, we have this rich symbolic account of God’s good creation, which has male plus female at the heart of it, as a signpost, pointing to that

great complementarity of God’s whole creation of heaven and Earth together,” explained N.T Wright, presently a senior research fellow at the University of Oxford.

“By putting male and female together as the image of God, there’s something very powerful being said about the rest of creation seeing this symbol and realizing something about who God is, and about how the male and female together have the task of bringing the love and life, stewardship and care of God’s creation into the rest of the world,” said Wright.

“Every couple, every family on Earth is like a Cathedral,” explained Paris sculptor Fleur Nabert, describing Auguste Rodin’s The Cathedral in which a man and a woman’s hands lightly touch to create a sacred space between. “All of us can be creators of a masterpiece of goodness, beauty, and spirituality.”

Intellectual bankruptcy

Abandoning complementarity is a disaster to our humanity “reflecting a tendency to live alone, and aloneness is the number one source of suffering among human beings,” observed Dr. Chady Rahme, Assistant Professor of Philosophy at Notre Dame University, Louaize, Lebanon.

Not belonging to a family “will also make us more and more selfish people because we didn’t experience love within a family. We didn’t see love between a man and a woman and we did not experience receiving love from both a man and a woman, and so we end up thinking that we should take whatever we can,” continued Rahme. “We become selfish, we become destructive, living in an illusion of self-sufficiency, keeping us alone.”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Capitulating to the baseless demands of LGBT ideology has impoverished the entire western world by halting intellectual curiosity and honesty. The fact that so many can no longer affirm that men are men and women are women, or cannot deny that two men, two women, or a “throuple” can form a marriage reflects the extent of our intellectual bankruptcy. Even “conservative” members of the U.S. Supreme Court have not been immune.

“Homosexual” and “heterosexual” are contrived terms created for political purposes, not for the enrichment of lives, explained Thérèse Hargot-Jacob, Philosopher, Sexotherapist, and Blogger of Collège Stanislas, Paris, France.

“These are meaningless terms” asserted Hargot-Jacob. “What we are is women and men, and we are, first and foremost, all human beings. We must remind ourselves of this to free ourselves from anguish.”

And that is precisely what Yiannopoulos and many others have done.

Yiannopoulos’s announcement that he would open a reparative therapy clinic to help men deal with unwanted same-sex attraction has been met with derision by most of the secular world, yet human flourishing – helping others experience the fullest life possible – is the aim of reparative therapy, according to Paul McHugh, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

We have been told over and over again that gays, lesbians, and transgenders are “born that way,” yet science makes no such claim. In fact, social science, biological science, and every branch of medical science and psychology contradict this claim. And above all, the testimony of nature all around us vividly proclaims the reality that humans are complementary beings. It’s written in our DNA, in every cell in our bodies.

We are made for each other.

“Homosexuality doesn’t have to last a lifetime,” declared Greg Quinlan of New Jersey, another man who once identified as gay, during a recent Washington, D.C press conference.

“The God who invented human sexuality also invented the universe. The two fit,” said Prof. Kreeft. “It’s a much happier philosophy. We fit the nature of things.”

By exempting ourselves from complementarity, as I once did when I lived as a gay man, we are strangers to the universe.

Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, former Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, now deceased, explained to those gathered at the 2014 Vatican Colloquium on Complementarity that through the union of man and woman in marriage:

We come as close as we will ever get to God himself, bringing new life into being, turning the prose of biology into the poetry of the human spirit, redeeming the darkness of the world by the radiance of love.

The future of humanity and the destiny of each of us extending into eternity come neither through homosexuality nor trans- and multi-genderism, but solely through complementarity.