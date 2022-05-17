Gen Z college student takes Christian faith more seriously after COVID pandemic lockdowns

My guest on today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show is Stella Moore, LifeSite’s marketing coordinator and host of the Ladies of LifeSite podcast.

(LifeSiteNews) — Young people in the Church today seem fewer and far between. Sometimes when you go to a Mass, you notice there’s a ton of older people and you wonder, “Where are all the young people?” Sometimes if you go to a Traditional Mass, you’ll find those young people. But we have one with us today. Her name is Stella Moore, and she’s with LifeSiteNews. We’re going to get to know her on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

Stella is LifeSite’s marketing coordinator and host of the Ladies of LifeSite podcast. She shares with me what motivates her to speak out about important pro-life and pro-family issues, as well as how she navigates the contemporary world as a young adult committed to the Catholic faith.

The stress of the COVID lockdowns and an uncertain future led Stella to practice the faith more deeply.

“It was so hard on me, and I was so lost. I felt like that it was the perfect time to turn to God more than ever,” she says. “And so that’s ultimately what I did. It was when I didn’t know what to do. I went to church, I went to Adoration, I prayed the Rosary. It was all I really had when there was nothing else.”

Stella also tells me about her wild experience trying to secure a COVID jab exemption for school, as well as her dealings with a professor who looked down on her conservative, Christian beliefs. Tune in to today’s episode below or by clicking here.

Check out the Ladies of LifeSite podcast here, too.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

