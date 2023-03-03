Gender-confused Canadian man’s quest to be euthanized endangers thousands of mentally ill people

An organization no less prestigious than the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention has condemned the inclusion of mental illness as an eligible condition for assisted suicide.

(LifeSiteNews) — In January, I wrote a column explaining why I believe that despair, assisted suicide, and the transgender movement are destined to meet. As devastated de-transitioners grapple with the fallout from their surgeries and hormones and realize that they have been rendered infertile and incapable of sexual function before they were old enough to vote, drink, or drive, I suspect that some will, tragically, become suicidal. In fact, I noted, we’ve already seen this happen. A Belgian woman opted for euthanasia after botched sex change surgeries; a Dutch man recently applied for assisted suicide on the same grounds. We are told that irreversible drugs and surgeries are necessary to prevent suicides. We are about to see just how many suicides are caused by these “treatments.”

That, according to Ryan Robert Skillen—who now identifies as a woman and calls himself Savannah Meadows—is not his story. After a difficult childhood and a lifetime of severe mental illness, he wants access to assisted suicide. The National Post published a feature-length piece on Meadows, who is condemning the government’s decision to delay permitting assisted suicide for those with mental illness because he wants to utilize the “service.” The Post, predictably, uses “she/her” pronouns throughout the report, which comes off as a puff piece for providing suicide to the depressed. Meadows has a long criminal record and is clearly a very disturbed person:

Meadows has a family doctor but isn’t currently under the care of a therapist. Psychiatrists the National Post spoke with could not comment on a particular case but said someone struggling on her own under these circumstances would be in itself tragic…She’s tried medications, from the anti-psychotic Abilify to Zoloft, an anti-depressant. She’s undergone counselling with psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, though admits her treatment history has been “spotty.” She hasn’t been compliant with her meds in the past, because of the side effects. “I’m anti-authority and have narcissistic traits. That right there makes it far harder for me to be treated.” She’s been hospitalized, involuntarily, at least 10 times for suicidal thoughts. And while she had hoped gender-affirming surgery would be the one thing that would turn things around — “I’m a woman now, that guy in the past, I can erase that and go forward,” she remembers thinking — her hope that the breast augmentation and vaginoplasty would be like a magic wand was fantastical thinking, she said she realizes now. “They may have given me a couple of gasps of air, but my head is still bobbing under the surface.

The sex change surgeries, according to Meadows, didn’t do what he’d hoped, but he doesn’t regret them and still feels that surgeries were the right thing for him. But the point throughout the essay is crystal clear: Meadows wants to die, and he wants the government to endorse and facilitate his decision, regardless of the dangers that might pose to millions of mentally vulnerable Canadians. His case is presented not as an example of someone who desperately needs every bit of mental support society can offer, but as a case study for why assisted suicide for the mentally ill might be important.

READ: How many more mutilated victims of transgender ideology will choose assisted suicide?

— Article continues below Petition — Boycott United Airlines until they permanently drop their unlawful Covid jab mandate Show Petition Text 4602 have signed the petition. Let's get to 5000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition United Airlines acted despicably when they forced unvaccinated staff out of their jobs, laying-off those who objected to taking the experimental jab on religious grounds. It's time all of us stood up for these brave conscientious objectors who refused to budge. SIGN: I am boycotting United Airlines until they permanently drop their COVID shot mandate. Thousands of employees refused to take the shot and United placed them on an “UNPAID LEAVE of ABSENCE,” a new term for "fired". The airline later invited the staff back amid the ensuing chaos of crew shortages, but the COVID policy remains in place, hanging over the unvaccinated as a daily threat if authorities call for more restrictions. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby even mocked the unvaccinated of the company at the time, saying they “…suddenly becoming religious” and openly threatened them that were putting their "job on the line.” The unvaccinated were not allowed to work, the airline would not pay them, and they were denied all benefits of United employees, including travel privileges, access to health savings, health benefits, and (in the name of health safety) they denied Medical Insurance Coverage during the Covid-19 medical emergency. BOYCOTT UNITED AIRLINES UNTIL THEY APOLOGIZE 30 unvaccinated, religious staff are now bravely taking a landmark court case against their former employer. They contend that United Airlines went further than any other airline in mandating the shot for all staff, and then illegaly placed many of the religious staff on unpaid leave for their refusal to comply. The medical products being forced on staff were developed and produced using aborted human fetus cells, thus violating the consciences of many believers concerned with the sanctity of life. Join the Boycott: I support the 30 unvaccinated staff in their pursuit of justice. Even after United Airlines had been informed by several plaintiffs that the Covid-19 vaccines were not working as advertised in August 2021, the airline created an ultimatum for its 67,000+ employees. Get the shot, or lose your job. With staffs' religious liberty trampled upon, United used every trick in the book to make their position untenable. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit even report monetary incentives and extra holidays being offered to break Federal Aviation regulations barring pilots and crew from taking experimental medicines, as well as condemnation, shaming, and accusations the vaccine was failing due to their non-compliance, and that they were killing people. These heavy-handed tactics were intended to cause the unvaccinated to bend to the airline's will. But the affected staff say they "kneel only to God in Heaven, the maker of Heaven and Earth." We must all seek justice against the illegal, indecent, and treacherous actions that United exacted against its own staff. Please share this petition with as many people as possible - help us fight this battle so that future generations of Christians won’t have to fear this type of treatment by their employers.



MORE INFORMATION: United Airlines employees file lawsuit over tyrannical, government-backed COVID jab mandate



Legal Fund: LifeFunder.com/wings Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Why, I wonder, does the National Post and Canada’s other newspapers not constantly profile the stories of those who suffered horribly from mental illness, but are now coping or recovered? Stories like that could be filled with quotes from grateful friends and family members attempting to convey their indescribable gratitude that their loved one is still with them; that the suicidal ideation went away; that the suicide attempt failed. What purpose does a story like this—which essentially paints a miserable picture of a disturbed person’s torment in order to affirm their suicidal ideation—actually serve?

Here I should note that an organization no less prestigious than the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention—among many others—has condemned the inclusion of mental illness as an eligible condition for assisted suicide. Thus far, the government is ignoring them.

I think this essay is dangerous propaganda—and that those who identify as transgender will be victimized by Canada’s suicide regime in the years ahead.

READ: Pro-life group blasts new Canadian gov’t report recommending euthanasia for kids, mentally ill

In your charity, please pray for Savannah Meadows.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











