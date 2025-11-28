Gender-confused man jailed for deceiving lover about sex

The 'transgender woman' must now register as a sex offender and has a restraining order preventing him from contacting his victim ever again.

(LifeSiteNews) — For the last few decades, it has been popular to make fun of folks who still hold to the admittedly antiquated ideals of Christian chastity as “prudes” and “puritans.” The term “virgin” became a mocking slur; those who got married young and promptly had children were met with sneers. (Try walking through a busy city with a few children under the age of five.) After all, we are now free to do whatever we like with whomever we want.

True, what we “like” might be shaped by pornography that we stumbled across as children and permanently deformed our sexual tastes; true, we don’t even know what we should like. But according to the sexual revolutionaries who have conquered our culture, we should be thrilled that we no longer must settle down with one person and love them for the rest of our lives, perhaps even with (gasp) children, if we are blessed with them.

But almost every day, my social media feed fills up with articles that tell a very different story. For example, this recent headline from the BBC: “Transgender woman jailed for deception sex assault.” What is going on there? Well, let’s let the UK’s state broadcaster explain:

A transgender woman who lied to a man about being a biological female when she performed sex acts with him has been jailed for 21 months. Ciara Watkin’s victim said he would not have consented to sexual activity if he had known she was biologically male, Durham Crown Court heard. Watkin, 21 and from Thornaby, Stockton-on-Tees, had claimed the man would have realised her status, but jurors found her guilty of sexual assault. Recorder Peter Makepeace KC said he was “certain” the victim “fully believed from start to finish” that Watkin was a female due to her “lies and deception”.

Some translation is, of course, necessary—the media organs of the sexual revolutionaries speak a different language. A “transgender woman” is a man who identifies as a woman. This man’s victim is a man who engaged in sexual activity with him because he didn’t know he was a he—even though the trans-identifying man hadn’t “undergone any medical treatment or surgery,” which is to say that he was quite…ahem…obviously a he.

When the man found out that the sexual activity he was engaging in was, in fact, homosexual activity, he promptly pressed charges with the outrage that only a soiled dove can muster. He had consented, of course. But that was when he thought he was a she, and, as he actually told police officers, he does not “swing that way” and was very upset to discover that he had swung that way.

Say what you will about your prudish forebears, but I’ll bet you a million bucks that they never ended up in situations like that.

The victim of this stealth homosexual complained to the police that he felt like had had some of his masculinity stolen from him–although we really should probably define our terms a bit. What is “masculinity”? What is a man, for that matter? The court that convicted the “transgender woman” of sexual assault for not revealing that he was not a woman referred to him, throughout the proceedings, with female pronouns. They really should make up their minds.

Anyway, the “transgender woman” must now register as a sex offender and has a restraining order preventing him from contacting his victim ever again. Detective Constable Martin Scotson of the Cleveland Police, who probably didn’t think this was the sort of thing he would be policing when he signed up for cop school, announced solemnly that the offender had “purposely concealed her sex for the sexual activity to take place” and that “had the victim been aware that Ciara was biologically male, he would not have consented.”

Ah, yes. “She” concealed “her” sex, which would have revealed that “she” was a “he” as revealed by the presence of “his”… Well, you know. So the man who we recognize as a woman because he identifies as one is now a sex offender for identifying as a woman. The important thing here is that justice has been done, everything has been cleared up, and the victim has his masculinity back, such as it was.

Even more importantly, we can be very relieved that we no longer live in a time when men married women and had babies and built families that built a civilization. Those really were horrible and even prudish times.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

