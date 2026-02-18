Gender-confused ‘transrace’ activist promotes normalization of pedophilia

Beyond the Plus website claims to be a place that advocates for 'those outside the mainstream definition of queer, including paraphiles, people with transidentities, and other radqueers.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Reduxx just exposed what might be the most twisted LGBT story of the year so far.

A recent article published on Reduxx’s website shared disturbing information about self-identifying “radical queer activist” Ally Kotetsu, who claims to be a “non-binary transgender woman who is transrace Japanese.”

Kotetsu, who is actually a man, has been promoting his website Beyond the Plus on social media as well as in person at Seattle’s Cal Anderson Park since August 2025. His primary goal is the normalization of “beings who are romantically or sexually attracted to beings who are below the age of 18.”

On its website, Beyond the Plus notes that it closed down in February due to “safety concerns.” Presumably, Reduxx’s coverage brought pressure on the group and it caved. Previously, the website claimed to be a place that advocated for “those outside the mainstream definition of queer, including paraphiles, people with transidentities, and other radqueers.”

Reduxx’s report noted that the group’s website also promoted “age-based attractions” as normal as straight and same-sex attraction. It also sought to spread information about “Alice Day,” which is aimed at providing safe spaces for pedophiles.

Kotetsu has bragged elsewhere on the internet that he is a supporter of “youthlib,” which is a term short for youth liberation.

“Youthlib is much more than just AoC (age of consent),” he said online.” When I was 17, not even a kid, my dad told me I couldn’t present how I wanted, and that when I was an adult I could … it was at that moment I realized just how imaginary the number 18 really is … Forcing imaginary lines of age to tell someone what they can and can’t do is unacceptable,” he wrote. “My ultimate goal for youthlib would be an abolishment of the Age of Majority, as well as other age-based laws.”

Disturbing as all this is, Kotetsu is simply taking to its logical conclusion the arguments the LGBT movement has been making for decades. If attraction to a person of the same sex is no different than someone of the opposite sex, then attraction to someone who is 17 or 16 or, say, 13, is arguably no different than attraction to someone who is a fellow adult over age 18.

Historically, the term pedophile was used to categorize the mentally unwell persons who found themselves attracted to children. Today, that psychological disorder has been sanitized with the more politically correct term “minor attracted person.”

All of this talk about youth liberation, minor-attracted persons, and paraphiles is diabolical to its core. It is rooted in sexual perversion and driven by demons who inspire human beings to live outside of reality and in their own anti-Christ world. As the Bible says, God made them “male and female” and directed them to go forth and multiple. It’s as simple as that. When man deviates from that directive, he leaves the path his creator made for him. Such was the case with the city of Sodom and Gomorrah and God punished it with fire and brimstone.

Persons like “Kotetsu” are to be pitied, really. Not only has the culture but most especially the Church has failed him. Any man who honestly believes they are a “non-binary transgender woman who is transrace Japanese” is clinically insane. They are living a lie that would not be possible at any other time in human history. If anything else, Kotetsu’s advocacy for things that are wholly contrary to the law of Almighty God should compel Christians to do penance and to ask God to have mercy on His church and restore it to what it once was so that souls like him who are deceived by the fraud of the LGBT agenda might have a chance at salvation.

