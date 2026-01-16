Gender-confused woman attacked within an hour of being placed in all-male psychiatric unit

A male inmate was charged with rape, but the prosecutor called the victim a man and used male pronouns when referring to her in court.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Inner London Crown Court heard this week that a trans-identifying woman was allegedly raped twice within an hour of her admission to the all-male Eden Ward, a secure psychiatric unit of London’s Lambeth Hospital. The psych ward is designed for men with “severe health problems, some of whom have been brought in by police having been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.” The alleged attacks took place on April 12, 2022.

According to court testimony, the female – identified by media outlets such as the Daily Mail as a “transgender man” – was immediately identified by male patients as a woman, with “one alleged attacker shouting ‘no Adam’s apple, no Adam’s apple,’” according to prosecutors. Men also shouted: “Are you a girl?”

The woman attempted to escape attention by going into a side room but was followed by 25-year-old Davointe Thomas and 29-year-old Luther Badejo. Thomas, described as “six-foot and heavily built,” blocked the doorway, pushed the woman into a cupboard, and then forcibly removed her pants and raped her. The victim stated that she had told her assailant that she did not want to have sex.

The victim – a slight woman only five feet tall – escaped to her room and then went to the TV area, where she was confronted again. According to prosecutor Kate Bex KC, Badejo “kept a lookout,” and then Thomas forced her onto a couch and raped her again.

Thomas has been charged with rape; Badejo is charged as his accomplice. Despite the nature of the crime, the prosecutor referred to the victim as a man and used male pronouns when referring to her in court.

“The fact that the complainant is biologically female with female anatomy, if it was appropriate to transfer him (sic) to a male ward at all, the hospital ought to have provided one-to-one monitoring, but this did not happen as a result of staff shortages,” Bex told the court. “He (sic) was therefore left unattended and without appropriate supervision.”

“The alleged rapes only came to the attention of support workers when a fight broke out between Thomas and another patient who had been told what had happened, the court heart,” the Daily Mail reported. Police interviewed the victim after she was transferred to King’s College Hospital, and 13 days after the alleged rapes, Thomas contacted the police to contradict her story, saying, “I’ve been accused of rape, but I’ve not been interviewed.”

Thomas went on to tell police that all he did was “kiss the girl. It’s a gender fluid girl that was admitted to Eden Ward saying she was a boy. She’s a girl but says she’s a boy.” Thomas also insisted that they had told each other that they loved each other, and that “Staff keep saying ‘you raped someone’ as a tool to wind me up.’” Confronted in October 2022 with evidence of his semen on her underwear, he changed his story and insisted that what had taken place was consensual.

Badejo, on the other hand, told police that he remembered none of the alleged events; the victim recognized him when he was accidentally transferred to Bethlehem Royal Hospital, where she was staying. She called the police. Pedro Egharavba, a hospital support worker, told the court that “he saw Thomas standing with his trousers halfway down his legs with the alleged victim in front of him,” and that Badejo had quickly offered him tea when he arrived.

Despite the obvious danger of incarcerating a vulnerable female with dangerous males in a secure psych ward – regardless of how she identifies – the prosecutor emphasized that the jury should not be considering the negligence of the hospital when deliberating on the case, which is ongoing

“Whilst this may no doubt be of concern to you, or indeed anyone listening, the hospital is not on trial here; whether it has questions to answer is for a different type of enquiry,” Bex emphasized to the jury. “Importantly for your purposes, the institutional failure, or the failure of any individual member of staff, does not excuse what happened to the complainant or provide either of these defendants with a defence in law.”

That is true. But the institutional failure is catastrophic indeed, and it is yet more tragic evidence of what happens when institutions are captured by the transgender movement and the premises of gender ideology are implemented.

