‘Gender transition’ regret: the tragic aftermath activists don’t want you to know about

Unfortunately there is no easy fix for those who want to 'de-transition,' leaving such individuals to suffer the deleterious effects of 'gender-affirming care.'

(LifeSiteNews) — There’s a quote from Abigail Shrier in Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters that I think of often. Shrier is detailing the ways in which struggling teen girls often grasp at gender ideology as an answer to problems – an answer that seems both easily available and socially popular.

“Perhaps the greatest risk of all for the adolescent girl who grasps at this identity out of the blue, like it is the inflatable ring she hopes will save her, is also in some ways the most devastating,” Shrier wrote, “that she’ll wake up one morning with no breasts and no uterus and think, I was only 16 at the time. A kid. Why didn’t anyone stop me?”

That story has unfolded countless times since she wrote those words. The latest story, published by Fox News this week, is titled “‘Tomboy’ who regretted gender transition breaks down crying describing difficulty of breast removal surgery.” TikTok influencer Nikita Teran, who still identifies as “part of the LGBTQ+ community,” has come out to reveal that she deeply regrets her “transgender” journey, “including taking testosterone and removing her breasts.”

Speaking to Fox News, Teran stated that “she wishes her treating doctors would have asked more questions to uncover the comorbid psychological issues Teran experienced at the time” and pinpointed her father abandoning the family, which appears to be a catalyst for her gender dysphoric symptoms.

“I would probably call it something like depression,” Teran told Fox. “Before getting in touch with the gender clinic, I was at another unit for children with mental health issues. So I was there first and I thought I would get some type of help. I wasn’t there for gender dysphoria; I was at that unit for mental health issues. They sort of didn’t know what to do with me.”

“When I came to the trans unit, I was very open with my father and my family and I think I was crying every meeting I had with them when talking about my father. But still, they didn’t see any red flags for that,” she continued. “I wish they would have stopped me. I wish they would have seen the red flags and realized that this might be gender dysphoria caused by trauma or things like that.”

As we have seen in so many of these cases, Teran was fast-tracked into transition. Her gender dysphoria began in her middle teens; she first visited the clinic at age 17; she started on testosterone the following year; and had her healthy breasts surgically removed at age 19. “I was really scared,” she recalled. “I was really nervous. I never had surgery before [but]… I just wanted to get this done and live my life. After my initial surgery, I was feeling very sick, and they noticed that there was something wrong with me. I don’t remember what the condition was. I think it was like bleeding inside.”

“[My chest] was very, very large with blood. So that same night I had to be rushed into the emergency room for another surgery. Having to go through that second surgery was just very scary. I wasn’t allowed to work. I was mostly laying at home.”

Her relief at having “transitioned” into a boy lasted less than a year. At age 20, she started wondering why she had gone through with it. The side effects – which are gut-wrenchingly common but consistently denied by prominent trans activists – also began to set in, including vaginal atrophy from the testosterone she was taking. Her doctor told her to quit.

“It was very surprising to me because once you start taking testosterone, they kind of go through with you what to expect,” Teran told Fox. “And I knew about the main things like voice and body hair, facial hair. And the hairline receding. I had no idea what [atrophic vaginitis] was. I was running around to different doctors who didn’t know anything about trans patients. And it was… just a very confusing and scary time for me because I didn’t know what was happening with my body.”

Teran broke down twice as she described her regret at having her breasts removed. She has now “de-transitioned” – stopped taking testosterone and stopped identifying as male – and has dropped out of school while “she figures out next steps for her future.” She doesn’t know what she wants to do next. “I feel like I need to start over somewhere new.”

I hope she can. In the meantime, she will spend a lifetime dealing with the physical effects of the “gender-affirming care” constantly pushed by progressive politicians and the press. We will be hearing thousands of similar stories in the years ahead.

