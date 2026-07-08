Girlguiding consulted ‘transgender dancer’ on how to ‘support’ gender-confused males: report

'Paula' Southin, a 58-year-old burlesque performer, advised Girlguiding on how to 'support' trans-identifying males after the organization was forced to evict all men and boys.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Mail on Sunday’s bombshell July 4 exposé begins with a truly bizarre lede: “Dancing on stage in knee-high boots, PVC underwear and posing provocatively with a riding crop, Paula Southin, a transgender activist, performs an erotic routine using the stage name Violette Hue in a lewd online video.”

“Paula” Southin is, in fact, a man named 58-year-old man named Paul—and the burlesque dancer was also “one of at least four trans activists who were asked by Girlguiding—previously the Girl Guides Association—to explore opportunities” for the inclusion and support of trans-identifying boys and men.

As I reported here back in March, the 116-year-old organization responded to last year’s UK Supreme Court ruling that “sex,” under the Equality Act, refers to biological sex by announcing that all boys and men would be evicted from the organization by September 6. Girlguiding had been previously plagued with scandals; in 2018, the organization even fired a Girl guide leader for stating that she would want to tell parents if their girls were on a trip away from home with a trans-identifying boy.

The Mail on Sunday report now reveals that the organization was “thrown into turmoil” by the Supreme Court’s ruling, and that “staff at Girlguiding’s London headquarters who dispute trans rights dogma feel unable to speak openly for fear of harming their careers.” The move to evict males from the female organization has “split the organisation, with powerful voices expressing pro-trans views behind the scenes and activists campaigning to overturn the ban.”

In fact, an ex-employee stated that her affirmation of the fact that there are only two biological sexes and that sex cannot be changed were “simply not welcome” and that “I just didn’t feel psychologically safe in that environment.” Staff who opposed admitting males into the organization were told by one junior manager: “You’ve all got to get on board or get out.”

An employee who still works at Girlguiding affirmed this attitude, stating: “It is essentially taken as a given within Girlguiding that trans women are women, so any discussion of biological reality is avoided. You simply wouldn’t test the water, as there would be no coming back from it.”

That is no surprise, considering the fact that Girlguiding launched a 2025 consultation with about 500 people to examine how they could still “support” trans-identifying males, overseen by a 16-person panel that included… burlesque performer Southin. According to the Mail, the panel met seven times between January and March, and the discussions amounted to deliberations about how to do an end-run around the law.

Southin’s involvement in the committee prompted journalist Janet Murray to look into him. Southin resigned from the organization after the ban on trans-identifying males was announced in March, saying the decision “sickened me to my core,” but his social media postings reveal a deeply disturbed and sickening individual:

One post featured an image of two children’s teddy bears in bondage gear, while others showed Southin in a red basque and suspenders, a pink PVC dress and making jokes about male genitals. In one video posted on Instagram in 2024, Southin – a self-described ‘steam punk’ performer – provocatively licks a riding crop and twirls it to the rhythm of Soft Cell’s Tainted Love.

Meanwhile, as Girlguiding leaders struggle to deal with internal strife and the Supreme Court ruling, angry parents have sued the organization for dragging their feet and waiting until September to evict males. The presence of males, according to the parents, present a safeguarding risk to their girls.

“I’m making no criticism of specific individuals, but the Guides have created an organisation for small children and managed to turn it into a honeypot for paedophiles,” said TV writer Graham Linehan, a prominent critic of trans ideology. “The Girl Guides have got to regain their sense of what is normal – and appropriate – for children.”

Considering the fact that one of the trans activists brought in to consult with the organization on “trans inclusion” posted an image of children’s teddy bears in bondage gear, Linehan’s comments seem grimly accurate.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

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