Give a tax-deductible gift before year’s end!

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear friends,
Today is the LAST DAY of 2025 to support LifeSiteNews, and, if you’re a U.S. resident, your gift is tax-deductible.
Please help us to hit the ground running in the New Year!
If you’re in the U.S., a gift to LifeSiteNews can reduce your tax bill with the IRS.
Your support today will help us to continue…
- Fighting for the TRUTH of Christianity at the Vatican.
- Defending the FAITH of Catholics and of your children.
- Combating the EVIL of the abortion, euthanasia, and trans-agendas which are coming for us all.
- Cutting through the LIES told by the mainstream media about domestic and foreign affairs, which are pushing us all towards tyranny and endless war.
With your support, LifeSiteNews will continue our irreplaceable work in defense of life, faith, family, and freedom.
Dear friends, YOU can enable MILLIONS to see what’s really going on so that they too can bring the truth to their families and communities.
Thank you for standing with us in this mission.
Happy New Year and God Bless,
John-Henry Westen
CEO and Editor-in-Chief,
LifeSiteNews
P.S. If you prefer, you can mail your donation to our U.S. office or call (800) 775-7009.
But please send your checks SOON. If you postmark your check before December 31, our generous benefactor will have them included in the DOUBLE YOUR IMPACT matching gift opportunity.
US MAILING ADDRESS
LifeSiteNews.com
4 Family Life Lane
Front Royal, VA 22630
P.P.S. You have until 23:59 TODAY to help us secure our operations, and to maximize the impact your gift will have on your tax bill if you’re in the U.S.
If you want LifeSiteNews to continue defending the faith, exposing heresy, and warning the world of the catastrophic effects of abortion, euthanasia, the trans-agenda – as well as assaults on our faith, family, and freedom – then please give today, before midnight!
U.S. only: Make a Final Tax-Deductible Gift for 2025!