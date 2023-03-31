Glenn Beck issues grave warning to America on Trump indictment

The left is “trying to inflame this country. They can’t wait for it. They need it because if we strike out, look at January 6... They want you to strike out. Why? Because then they can close the cage.”

(LifeSiteNews) – The indictment, of Donald Trump on unprecedented charges against a former US president, who millions believe is still the real president, has rightly led to an explosion of reactions. Glenn Beck made some astonishing comments to Tucker Carlson today on what is behind the indictment and related grave threats to the nation.

Among other things, Beck believes the legal action is the left “trying to inflame this country. They wanted violence from the right from the beginning. They can’t wait for it. They need it because if we strike out, look at January 6.” “They want you to strike out. Why? Because then they can close the cage.”

That is, they allegedly want an excuse to create another Venezuela, end democracy in the US and impose a permanent tyranny.

A similar tactic has been used by Biden and the Deep State in Ukraine – to outrageously provoke Russia for eight years into invading the US proxy and which would then unexpectedly strike back very heavily to engage it into a protracted war that would deplete Russia’s military and finances and weaken it to a point where it could be taken over, broken up and also turned into another slave state.

As soon as I heard Trump’s warning that he would be arrested, I knew that the United States was being put in great danger by the very same people who have engineered the Ukraine debacle. They are not so much after Trump as they want to destroy the US.

These charges against Trump, the latest of many almost certain fake charges against him over the past several years, and an arrest and possible imprisonment of Trump was frightening to me. It marked a new low in Democrat and Trump derangement syndrome tactics against the man for which hatred has no bounds. I knew that if this went forward, tyranny was certain to take a large leap in the United States and that in turn would further endanger the whole world.

The Great Reset mob, including Biden, the Democrats, neocon Republicans, George Soros, Klaus Schwab, the UN – all of them want to take down the United States because it is in the way of the Great Reset New World Order – and Donald Trump and the MAGA movement have especially been in the way.

However, let me be clear, this is not a pro-Trump article. I have praised him when praise has been deserved – and there have been many times that has been the case. And I have been disappointed and even dismayed by some of his serious omissions and actions – especially regarding covid policies and the deadly Operation Warp Speed jabs, his strong support for the homosexual movement and his bizarre insistence that all conservative Republican candidates must have rape, incest and fake life of the mother exceptions in their abortion policies.

While Trump was president, we were amazed by numerous things he did that we not only never expected from someone like him, but did not even receive from past Republican presidents. He became the most pro-life president in history, among many other things.

Then came Covid. He started out well on that issue, but then things gradually, and then rapidly went downhill. Trump was lied to and manipulated on Covid and the jabs to an extent that probably no previous president has every experienced. Dr. Paul Alexander related his astounding experiences confirming the reality of that abuse of the president in an interview with Jeffery Tucker of the Brownstone institute.

If you have not read that, you should. There are shocking revelations in there about what the Deep State did to President Trump. Some of those people should have been tried for treason and sent to prison for life. Also buy and read Paul Alexander’s book, Presidential Takedown. It reads like it could only be fiction, but it is all true.

But back to Glenn Beck. He goes through a litany of issues that appear to be leading the United States to collapse:

We have the banking crisis. They say it’s fine. It’s just beginning. Yesterday, we had the Saudi‘s and Brazil and China enter a deal to where the petrodollar is over Brazil and China are going to trade in their own currency. That’s the beginning of the end of our currency. That means a dollar collapse. That means we become Venezuela. We will have war with China. We will have war with Russia and Iran. We have the Restrict Bill. We have social media, and our NSA and everybody else in bed with each other silencing people. We of course have the raccoon dogs which we all know is bull crap, and now this week we have a new gun grab that they’re trying to do, Biden and his family taking money from the Chinese. What do you think this Donald Trump thing is really all about.

So, for Beck, that is really why Trump has been indicted. Tucker Carlson agrees. I suspect they are right.

And Beck makes more predictions.

I’m going to make another prediction for you Tucker. You said I got it right. Well, everything I’ve been talking about since 08, this is the time I’m gonna make a prediction – by 2025 we are going to be at war. We are going to have a new dollar and currency that probably is coming from the central bank. We will have a currency collapse, and we will live in a virtual police state. The America that we knew, the fundamental transformation that started in 2008 is finished. We are no longer viewed as a superpower. We’re now Joe Biden, just walking into the twilight.

Beck says the left is missing something very important. He says,

Donald Trump is not even a person anymore. He is a symbol. He is a symbol of the average everyday guy that keeps getting screwed every single time, watches other people screw up big banks, screw up their companies and get away with it. They see people all the time doing stuff that they know if they did, they would be in prison for 20 years, but because they’re not part of the elite they get away with it. Donald Trump has taken arrow after arrow and that’s why, this (puts on a MAGA hat) is the way the average American feels tonight.

As for the next election Beck expresses,

I hope that there’s a few Democrats out there, but this guy has been taking the bullet for the average person now for years and people on the right feel like he’s the only guy that really gets what the people are feeling and it’s not gonna end well for the Democrats in the next election. It’s just not. I don’t know if Donald Trump is the winner or not, but I will tell you this, you’re not going to stop 100 million people. This country is in shambles and there’s gonna be 100 million people that will walk on broken glass and through fire to vote for someone other than this corrupt banana republic administration.

Interestingly, it seems he may be leaving it open that DeSantis might win the presidency.

The most important point Beck makes is this,

Please turn to God. Repent. Pray for our country. Pray for peace. Put on the full armour of God.

Follow Steve Steve is the co-founder and managing director of LifeSiteNews.com.

Share











