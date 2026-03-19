Global moral collapse demands fearless journalism, at home and in Rome

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(LifeSiteNews) — Dear friends,

God became man, and men hung Him on a cross.

But some men followed Him.

He warned them: “If they have persecuted me, they will also persecute you.”

And so it has been.

Throughout history the Church has suffered persecution.

And now the warning signs are here again:

Senator Ted Cruz promotes an anti-Catholic conspiracy theory that calls Catholics “foreign,” “medieval,” and “parasites,”

Traditional Catholics branded potential “violent extremists” and put under surveillance by the FBI,

Sacred dogma of Christ’s Kingship called “antisemitic,”

Carrie Prejean Boller removed from Religious Freedom commission for being faithful to Church teaching,

Preacher with high-level political connections calls for Marian and Eucharistic processions be banned.

This is how persecutions begin.

But it isn’t too late. Together we can stop it.

But LifeSiteNews is still 70 percent away from raising the funds needed to fight back.

If we don’t meet this target, our fight for truth will falter.

LifeSiteNews urgently needs your support today.

Read on to find out why.

This is truly a Red Alert for our Church and our world.

Donate Today!

Right now, the Church is under attack on two fronts:

Political enemies are stirring up anti-Catholic persecution.

Ecclesiastical enemies are subverting the Church of Christ by heresy.

This is part of a war that has been going on long before you and I were born. Since the Fall of Man, the human race has been divided into two camps:

The Kingdom of God on Earth – the Church of Christ – those who love and serve God and want to be united with Him forever.

The Kingdom of Satan – those who refuse to obey the divine and eternal law, rebel against God, and follow the Prince of this World down to Hell.

Between these two camps there will be unceasing warfare until Christ returns in glory.

Sometimes Christ, sometimes Satan, seems to gain the upper hand, but in reality, everything always works to the greater glory of the Triune God.

God has given us the freedom to choose our side. He wants us to play a real part in making His final victory real.

LifeSiteNews has chosen its side. Now we call all Christ’s servants to His banner. Will you stand with us in this, the greatest fight of our lives?

Jesus Christ is King, and He must reign in our world.

Donate Today!

Friends, in our times, the partisans of evil are uniting together for a final assault against the Church of Christ.

More than one hundred years ago Pope Leo XIII warned:

No longer making any secret of their purposes, they are now boldly rising up against God Himself. They are planning the destruction of holy Church publicly and openly, and this with the set purpose of utterly despoiling the nations of Christendom, if it were possible, of the blessings obtained for us through Jesus Christ our Saviour.

This rebellion is now well advanced.

We see the ruins of Christendom all around us.

Babies are murdered in their mothers’ wombs, children are corrupted and mutilated, families are torn apart, wars devastate the face of the earth, and once great nations crumble before our eyes.

And now, the forces of evil dare to lay their hands on the holiest things.

They are openly building a new “Synodal Church,” a church without doctrine or discipline, which will worship man in place of God.

This will be the “Church of man” not the “Church of God.” It will have Pachamama, not Mary, for its mother and patron.

Under Francis, the pagan idol Pachamama was worshipped in the gardens of the Vatican.

And yesterday, LifeSiteNews broke the news that Leo XIV had already taken part in the ritual worship of Pachamama more than 30 years ago.

If LifeSiteNews didn’t exist, this story would have remained buried.

But because of LifeSiteNews the world now knows the truth.

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Pope Leo XIII told us that the key victory was to be found “in the power of that divine religion” which the enemies of God “hate in proportion to their fear of it.”

Our enemy’s confidence is not real. It’s just a mask of pride they use to hide that they are terrified of the truth.

That’s why LifeSiteNews boldly proclaims: Jesus Christ is King.

Thanks to LifeSiteNews this message is getting out to hundreds of millions of people every year.

LifeSiteNews is the world’s leading Catholic news agency.

We tell the truth about national and world events and bring you the news from the perspective of eternal truths.

In a world where so many “influencers” and media outlets are controlled by financial and political interests, LifeSiteNews is completely independent.

We don’t accept money from anyone who wants to turn us from our mission. We rely entirely on Christ-loving donors like you.

And that’s why it’s so important to keep LifeSiteNews strong for the battles we will face in the months and years ahead.

The enemies of God are closing in for the kill and are too powerful for any one of us to take on alone.

But together, united to Christ and to each other, we will be unstoppable.

That’s why I am asking you to support our fight with a financial gift.

LifeSiteNews must raise $600,000 to stay on the battlefield for the next quarter.

Right now – well past the midpoint of this campaign – we have only raised $180,000.

This simply is not enough to keep LifeSiteNews in the fight.

If we don’t meet the goal, our expansion plans will be put on hold.

And if we significantly fall short, we need to cut areas of work, and even cut staff, to make sure LifeSiteNews survives.

This is the worst possible time for LifeSiteNews to cut back.

As God’s enemies prepare for their most terrible assault on the Church, nothing would help them more than for LifeSiteNews’ voice to fall silent.

This really is a red alert.

I am not exaggerating if I tell you that the eternal fate of countless souls depends on this campaign.

If you support Christ’s reign, donate to LifeSiteNews today.

Donate Today!

Thank you for helping us serve Jesus Christ.

Only when Jesus reigns over our hearts, and over our governments, will the suffering of the human race finally be eased.

May we both see that day for which we long!

Yours in Christ the King,

John-Henry Westen

CEO & Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews

Sign of the Cross Media

P.S. Only one thing really matters in this life – whether we see God face to face or lose our souls forever.

If the “Synodal Church” wins, many souls will go to Hell.

We must fight back for Christ today.

Donate Today!

P.P.S. If you prefer, you can mail your donation to our U.S. or Canadian offices, or call (800) 775-7009.

US MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

4 Family Life Lane

Front Royal, VA 22630

CANADIAN MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

157 Catharine St N, Unit 2

Hamilton, ON L8L 4S4

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

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