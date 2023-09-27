Globalists would rather work under cover of darkness. LifeSiteNews refuses to let this happen

LifeSite's team of talented journalists work tirelessly to discover and present the truth, no matter where it leads.

Jonathon van Maren reports on how Canadian Muslims are boldly showing the way on how to pushback against those pushing harmful LGBT ideology on our children.

And a Harvard professor admits what we could have predicted from the very beginning – so-called “diversity, equity, & inclusion” (DEI) training in academia and the corporate world is making racial issues worse. Duh. That is what Marxist programs are intended to do – cause division and chaos in society.

Pope Francis is increasingly in world news. Rome Life Forum speaker Michael Matt makes a good case that the controversy about whether or not he is really the pope makes no difference to the reality that Catholics must resist his anti-Christian globalist vision and other disturbing statements and actions.

More news today from nutty, Marxist Canada in which an Ontario town proposes a bylaw banning any communications that could offend LGBT individuals. Emotional offense is fast becoming a crime in Canada. There must be something in the water in Canada that has been causing this plague of thin skins with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being the most prominent victim of this new emotional disease.

Thank you Elon Musk once again, this time for exposing the false media narratives about the effectiveness of COVID vaccines. Along the same lines, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has made a gutsy, long overdue promise by a leading U.S. political figure to reject federal funding for useless and dangerous experimental COVID shots if he is elected president. Let’s hope that catches on with all the candidates.

A giant wow in response to Tucker Carlson slamming abortion as human sacrifice and proclaiming that the battle against abortion is above all a spiritual battle! That beats anything said by almost all the religious leaders of the nation and certainly beats anything said by any influential persons in the political and media classes. Tucker is fast becoming one of the most positively influential personalities in America. Like Jordan Peterson, Carlson strongly emphasizes the great importance of free speech and always telling the truth – no matter what. Those are also firm LifeSiteNews principles.

Please read my analysis of Ukrainian president Zelensky visit to Canada’s Parliament and Prime Minister Trudeau’s promise to give him $650 million more taxpayer money, which bankrupt Canada must borrow, to further escalate the U.S. proxy war. There is no talk of saving lives through a diplomatic peace settlement. Continuing the war will kill thousands more Ukrainian soldiers for no good reason and risks igniting World War III. Together with LifeSiteNews journalist Anthony Murdoch, the article was written to be a needed, timely and useful summary of this dangerous situation provoked and escalated by WEF/U.S./NATO globalists. The Western public does not understand the conflict because of near total media control by globalist warmongers.

Doug Mainwaring writes about meeting Archbishop Viganò during one of our past Rome Life Forums. I was there as well and had the same experience. The archbishop is indeed outspoken and courageous, but after spending a few days with him one had to be impressed by his surprisingly humble, holy, and kind demeanour, especially considering that he held the third-highest position in the Vatican for a number of years. He is exceptionally knowledgeable about both the world and the Church and the interplay between the two. That is why his insights are unique and often very helpful for both religious and secular leaders.

All the above is brought to you by one of the best teams of journalists on the Internet.

