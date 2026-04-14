Golfer Cameron Young falls short at the Masters but sets an example with his Catholic faith

The young father of three tied for third in one of golf's most prestigious events on Sunday after taking his family to Mass as he does at every tournament.

(LifeSiteNews) — This year’s Masters in Augusta, Georgia, had all the drama you’d expect from one of professional golf’s four major tournaments. A tight leaderboard, electric crowds, and top-notch play from some of the world’s greatest golfers were on full display last weekend.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McElroy took home the coveted green jacket for a second year in a row despite nearly blowing a two-shot lead on the last hole. His wayward drive off the 18th left him a challenging second shot that landed him in the bunker. Fortunately for him, he salvaged a bogey to win by a stroke.

American Cameron Young was paired with McElroy for the final round. Young said after the tournament that he and McElroy didn’t speak much during the day. There’s nothing abnormal about that, he said, as they were both hyper-focused and not there to make friends.

Young eventually tied for third, though he made headlines earlier in the week when he told the media that he attends Mass every Sunday when he plays a tournament.

“I don’t know where we’re going to go yet,” he said on Saturday ahead of the final round at the Masters, “but we’ll find somewhere and take the kids. We’ll be out in full force just like usual.”

Young also told the media that he gets a lot of “nice comments” from people who praise him for “setting a great example for my children.”

Young eventually did find a Catholic Church to attend on the last day of the tournament. Pictures of him wearing what seemed to be a scapular during play also circulated on social media.

Is my dude rocking a scapular? pic.twitter.com/HEJkr6DvjW — Pascal (@KnowsPascal) April 12, 2026

Young, who is 28 years old and has three young children, also attended Mass during The Players Championship last month near Jacksonville, Florida.

“On the Sunday of his Players Championship victory last month, Young was sighted attending Mass with his wife Kelsey and their three children at a church across from TPC Sawgrass,” the Daily Mail reported. “No matter where they are on the road, the Young family will find a local church and they will attend Mass.”

Young wasn’t the only tour pro in the mix Sunday who takes his religious beliefs seriously. Scottie Scheffler, ranked No. 1 in the world, has also been outspoken about his faith. Days before winning the 2024 Masters, Scheffler said that his Christian faith gives his life meaning.

“I believe in Jesus. Ultimately, I think that’s what defines me the most … I was called here to glorify God,” he told the media ahead of the tournament.

Scheffler ended up taking second to McElroy this year with at 11 under par. He missed a birdie putt on the 18th hole by less than an inch that would have tied him with McElroy at 12 under and forced a playoff.

Although Young did not win this year’s tournament, his public display of his faith makes him a true champion that more Catholics should applaud.

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