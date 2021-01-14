GOP Congressman Peter Meijer just backstabbed every Michigan patriot who voted for him

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

January 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — West Michigan voters are patriots. They love their country and want their representatives in Congress to share their values.

Peter Meijer, the son of the richest man in the state, ran for Michigan’s 3rd congress district in 2020 on the fact that he was a veteran. Lots of patriots voted for him because of this.

Even though many conservatives had suspicions that Meijer was a moderate, they bit their lip and pulled the lever for him anyway, trusting that he’d do the right thing once he arrived in Washington.

This week, Congressman Meijer voted to impeach President Trump, claiming that he was guilty of “inciting the violent acts of insurrection last week.”

His statement made no mention of the Black Lives Matter or Antifa riots that were egged on by Democrats over the past several years.

Peter Meijer has just backstabbed all the patriots who voted him into office. To borrow a military term, he’s gone AWOL. He’s abandoned his unit — the American people.

Meijer has officially sided not only with the far left, which will use this vote as pretext to further persecute patriotic Americans, but also with establishment Republicans like Liz Cheney who want to eradicate President Trump’s America first, nationalist agenda from their platform.

Cheney, it turns out, donated to Meijer’s congressional campaign.

The Pelosi sham impeachment was nothing more than a show trial meant to destroy the MAGA movement. And Peter Meijer went along with it.

Based on the comments I’m seeing on Facebook, Meijer is going to be a “one-and done” Congressman. I myself am praying as to whether I should step forward and primary him. Will you pray for me too? Michiganians need a strong voice in Washington that understands the key issues threatening our country — Big Tech tyranny, the fake news media, China, the LGBT agenda, COVID lockdowns, immigration, and leftist assaults on life and family.

From the day Peter announced his candidacy, I thought to myself he was surely a Republican in name only and that he was only trying to act like a conservative. I mean, he donated money to a pro-Jeb Bush PAC in 2016 and was endorsed by the pro-gay Log Cabin Republicans during his campaign this past year.

Turns out, I was wrong about Peter. He’s actually a Democrat! In fact, when he lived in Manhattan before moving back to Michigan to run for office, he palled around with limousine liberals and attended high-end events with other multi-millionaires. He’s a country club moderate woefully out of touch with the blue-collar values and working-class families of West Michigan.

There’s going to be a major backlash in this district and others across the country come 2022. God-fearing patriots and Christians want representatives who will fight for them to reclaim their country, not someone who sides with, as Meijer has here, the Deep State and the Democrats.