GOP governor who supports genital mutilation of kids attacks DeSantis for undermining ‘science’

(LifeSiteNews) — Arkansas Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson is worried about the “science” being “undermine[d]” by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who wants to see a grand jury impaneled to investigate the safety of the COVID-19 injections.

“We shouldn’t undermine science. We shouldn’t undermine the medical community that’s very important to our public health,” Governor Hutchinson, who leaves office in January 2023, said on “Meet the Press” Sunday. “We are not good as a society, it’s not the right direction, if we diminish the facts, we diminish all the best information that we have from science at the time.”

There are two ironic parts to this statement. First, Governor Hutchinson ignored the harms of transgender drugs and surgeries to minors when he vetoed legislation that would have banned those procedures. Second, “science” requires a constant testing and reevaluation of the evidence – so a grand jury looking into the testable claims made by pharmaceutical companies would seem to fit with his goal to acquire “facts” and “the best information.”

The prohibition on the chemical and genital mutilation of children was objected to by Gov. Hutchinson in 2021, though the state legislature overrode his veto. Hutchinson claimed that the prohibition would “lead to significant harms from suicide to drug use to isolation,” taking talking points directly from the LGBT lobby.

But Hutchinson ignored basic science, that it is impossible to change genders, while also looking the other way on the research at the time on the harms of transgenderism.

That includes the risk from “chest binders,” the social influence and peer pressure to identify as transgender, and the established link between mental illness and gender confusion.

When Hutchinson vetoed the legislation, a United Kingdom court had already ruled that teenagers are not old enough to consent to transgender drugs and surgeries. Groups such as the Catholic Medical Association and the American College of Pediatricians had urged the Surgeon General of the United States in 2019 to warn medical providers against the use of puberty blockers. Credentialed medical experts and social scientists continue to warn about the harms of transgenderism.

I suggest Gov. Hutchinson read through this in-depth series put together by LifeSiteNews before he talks about transing the kids again.

While he is reading, he may also want to consider the established harms from the COVID-19 injections that Gov. DeSantis is right to ask for more information on through a grand jury, which can obtain documents and depose witnesses.

Those harms include death, myocarditis, infertility, miscarriage, menstrual cycle change and Guillain-Barré syndrome [paralysis].

“We are not good as a society,” to take Hutchinson’s words, if we don’t examine the safety and efficacy of shots that continue to be pushed on the American populace.

Matt lives in northwest Indiana with his wife and son. He has a B.A. in Political Science with minors in Economics and Catholic Studies from Loyola University, Chicago. He has an M.A. in Political Science and a graduate certificate in Intelligence and National Security from the University of Nebraska, Omaha. He has worked for Students for Life of America, Students for Life Action, Turning Point USA and currently is an associate editor for The College Fix.

