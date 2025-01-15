Governor DeSantis, why are abortion numbers still so high in Florida?

TALLAHASSEE (LifeSiteNews) — Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis is set to headline the national March for Life on January 24, and there he undoubtedly will speak about his efforts to decrease abortion in his state. He is widely lauded in the pro-life community for leading the defeat of Florida’s Amendment 4, which would have embedded unrestricted abortion in the state constitution. He has also been acclaimed for the passage of Florida’s six-week abortion ban passed in April 2023, which was finally implemented on May 1, 2024.

Despite a six-week abortion limit, the number of abortions in Florida is still extremely and unexpectedly high.

Back in August, President Trump infuriatingly suggested that this same six-week abortion ban was “too short.” Yet during seven months, May through November 2024, under this law, Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) reported 29,411 abortions. On an annual basis, this could amount to around 50,000 reported abortions, this under a six-week ban. Under its 15-week ban in 2023, Florida reported 84,052 abortions in 2023.

Florida’s six-week ban should be stringent.

Florida’s current statutes allow abortions up to six weeks’ gestation, with exceptions for when abortion is deemed allegedly “necessary” for a mother’s health and life and for rape, incest, and trafficking. Florida statutes define gestation as beginning not at fertilization, but rather about two weeks earlier: on the day of the mother’s last menstrual period. This means that, after her missed cycle, a mother would have about two weeks to procure an abortion without claiming one of the exceptions.

READ: Leading medical experts say direct abortion is not medically necessary to save the life of a mother

This is a rather tight window, and under this ban one would have expected the number of abortions to have dropped dramatically when the six-week ban replaced the 15-week ban, yet, currently the number of monthly abortions is about 66 percent of last year’s 15-week ban number. So what could account for this large number of abortions under a seemingly stringent six-week ban?

Are errors in gestational age verification allowing abortions beyond six weeks?

It is possible that the abortion facilities are making errors, either intentional or unintentional, in gestational age, so as to commit abortions beyond the six-week cut-off.

Pam Stenzel, a consultant at Community Pregnancy Clinics, a network of pregnancy resource centers across Florida, has been working closely with pregnant women, many of whom have come from abortion facilities. Particularly regarding gestational age, she sees Florida’s abortion law as hard to enforce. Stenzel explains,