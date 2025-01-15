Governor DeSantis, why are abortion numbers still so high in Florida?

TALLAHASSEE (LifeSiteNews) — Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis is set to headline the national March for Life on January 24, and there he undoubtedly will speak about his efforts to decrease abortion in his state. He is widely lauded in the pro-life community for leading the defeat of Florida’s Amendment 4, which would have embedded unrestricted abortion in the state constitution. He has also been acclaimed for the passage of Florida’s six-week abortion ban passed in April 2023, which was finally implemented on May 1, 2024.
Despite a six-week abortion limit, the number of abortions in Florida is still extremely and unexpectedly high.
Back in August, President Trump infuriatingly suggested that this same six-week abortion ban was “too short.” Yet during seven months, May through November 2024, under this law, Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) reported 29,411 abortions. On an annual basis, this could amount to around 50,000 reported abortions, this under a six-week ban. Under its 15-week ban in 2023, Florida reported 84,052 abortions in 2023.
Florida’s six-week ban should be stringent.
Florida’s current statutes allow abortions up to six weeks’ gestation, with exceptions for when abortion is deemed allegedly “necessary” for a mother’s health and life and for rape, incest, and trafficking. Florida statutes define gestation as beginning not at fertilization, but rather about two weeks earlier: on the day of the mother’s last menstrual period. This means that, after her missed cycle, a mother would have about two weeks to procure an abortion without claiming one of the exceptions.
READ: Leading medical experts say direct abortion is not medically necessary to save the life of a mother
This is a rather tight window, and under this ban one would have expected the number of abortions to have dropped dramatically when the six-week ban replaced the 15-week ban, yet, currently the number of monthly abortions is about 66 percent of last year’s 15-week ban number. So what could account for this large number of abortions under a seemingly stringent six-week ban?
Are errors in gestational age verification allowing abortions beyond six weeks?
It is possible that the abortion facilities are making errors, either intentional or unintentional, in gestational age, so as to commit abortions beyond the six-week cut-off.
Pam Stenzel, a consultant at Community Pregnancy Clinics, a network of pregnancy resource centers across Florida, has been working closely with pregnant women, many of whom have come from abortion facilities. Particularly regarding gestational age, she sees Florida’s abortion law as hard to enforce. Stenzel explains,
The abortionist is solely responsible for verifying gestational age, and we know from experience that many abortion providers have been either intentionally misreading ultrasounds or making errors due to poor sonography skills. Women have visited our pregnancy centers as little as 24 hours after receiving an ultrasound at an abortion clinic, and the dates are often off by weeks. Accurate gestational dating can only be determined via ultrasound, not LMP (Last Menstrual Period), yet this issue persists unchecked.
A law that is unenforceable is no law at all.
Jim Havens, co-founder and president of The Men’s March, adds a perspective that cuts straight to the heart of the matter:
When you get into the question of how to effectively enforce Florida’s six-week abortion limit, it reveals how absurd it is to try to draw a line at a certain number of weeks where, under law, some innocent unborn children can be murdered and thrown away like trash and some can be protected. What are we doing? It is the same human being at five weeks as seven weeks, at fertilization as at any other age of human development. It is a scientific fact that life begins at fertilization. We were all that size once. Let’s stop murdering innocent human beings.
The rise of abortion pills: the ‘Wild West’
The abortion numbers reported by Florida’s AHCA are incomplete because they do not include the thousands of abortion pills such as mifepristone and misoprostol that are mailed into the state. A simple online search demonstrates the easy availability of mail order abortion pills, easily available even to minors.
According to Florida abortion statutes, any drugs intended for use in a chemical abortion must be dispensed in person by a physician and may not be dispensed through the United States Postal Service or by any other courier or shipping service. Yet enforcing this has been elusive.
Pam Stenzel says abortion pills are essentially the “Wild West” right now. She relates a real situation from last spring where a parent in southwest Florida discovered 48 misoprostol pills in her 16-year-old daughter’s bedroom. This raises critical questions: How did she obtain them? Was she distributing these pills? Who mailed this quantity of misoprostol to a minor?
In addition to the death of their babies, women who take these pills often suffer serious complications. Speaking from her experience counseling women at pregnancy resource centers, Stenzel warns:
Without ultrasounds, there’s no way to determine how far along these women are in their pregnancies when they take abortion pills. In some cases, babies are being delivered alive well past viability. Women are being instructed to take misoprostol repeatedly until they “pass” the pregnancy tissue. They’re also being told to lie at the ER if complications arise, to avoid revealing that they took abortion pills. Disturbingly, women are being encouraged to stockpile these pills in advance – before they even miss a period – just to have them on hand.
Mail order abortion pill access is de facto nullifying state abortion bans that aim to protect women and babies.
Nearly 455,000 reported abortions in Florida since Governor DeSantis took office; for every three children born, one has been aborted.
Since Governor DeSantis took office in January 2019, Florida has reported nearly 455,000 abortions, not including those committed in hospitals, physician offices, and in homes from pills received by mail. According to official statistics, for every three children born in Florida during the years 2019 through 2023, one child was aborted. Now is the time to end this killing.
Unborn children are constitutional persons. Let’s recognize their right to life.
To be clear, any law that allows any abortion is blatantly unconstitutional under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. As well, Article 1, Section 2 of the Florida State Constitution recognizes the right to life and equal protection of all natural persons:
All natural persons, female and male alike, are equal before the law and have inalienable rights, among which are the right to enjoy and defend life and liberty, to pursue happiness, to be rewarded for industry, and to acquire, possess and protect property.
And, in fact, in a broad and numerous array of instances, existing Florida law recognizes and protects unborn lives.
As founder and CEO of The Men’s March, Jim Havens is an indefatigable voice calling for personhood for the unborn. In relation to Florida, he describes a possible path forward, “We are calling on Governor DeSantis to do the right thing and sign an executive order to affirm the constitutional personhood of the unborn in the Florida State Constitution and the U.S. Constitution, effectively abolishing abortion once and for all in the State of Florida. This will force the Florida Supreme Court and likely the U.S. Supreme Court to finally answer the question – yes, every human being is a human person with constitutional protection.”
To Governor DeSantis: It is in your power to make Florida totally abortion free!
Governor DeSantis will address hundreds of thousands of pro-lifers at the March for Life in Washington, D.C. We urge him to use this platform to lead the nation and announce plans to end abortion in Florida.
- Sign an executive order and call on the Florida Supreme Court to recognize the personhood of the unborn as protected in Florida’s state constitution.
- Take advantage of the current Republican supermajority in the Florida Legislature to pass meaningful and enforceable legislation to end this genocide. No unborn child deserves to be put to death because of a state law.
- Take action to end mail order abortion pill access.
Jim Havens is one of many urging him on. “If Governor DeSantis really wants to be a pro-life hero, now is his chance. Otherwise, he’s just another fake pro-life politician with blood on his hands. All pro-life people of good will – do not give him the title of pro-life hero prematurely. Make him earn it! Now is the time, Ron. Stand up and end this innocent bloodshed.”