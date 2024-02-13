Grace is spreading throughout the world, even in times of financial uncertainty

Drew Mason of St. Joseph Partners joins me on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show to discuss the latest on the financial markets and how to grow closer to God during times of economic uncertainty.

(LifeSiteNews) — Drew Mason of St. Joseph Partners has appeared on The John-Henry Westen Show before, always giving spiritual advice regarding fasting and prayer and offering updates on the financial markets.

On this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, Mason encourages people to spread the Gospel, shares new developments in financial news, and discusses the importance of securing one’s financial assets with gold and precious metals.

Mason begins the show by sharing a Christmas message from Medjugorje that grace is “spreading throughout the world,” which Mason contrasts with the bad news we hear about every day. That grace is indeed spreading is something he has personally seen, telling me how someone in his wife’s Bible study group decided to invite 23 other women with whom she plays golf, and that 13 decided to continue to attend regularly. A similar thing happened to a Florida woman who established a Bible study for her parish; 250 women signed up for its first meeting.

Mason also encourages people to call others to conversion with love. “Scripture tells us if we see a brother or a sister who’s living in a way that jeopardizes their eternal life, it’s our obligation to confront them in love,” he explains. “Not to say, ‘I’m judging you,’ or ‘I’m condemning,’ but it’s to say, ‘You need to be convicted yourself, in your own mind, that your behavior is not aligned with what the Lord says. And in many cases, Scripture is explicit. Your lifestyle is going to prevent you from going heaven.’”

Mason relates that he and his wife did this with some friends of theirs, and to their pleasant surprise their friends had already desisted from sinning in the way the Masons said.

He also relates that he and his wife are doing what he calls an “Esther Fast,” or a complete fast from food and drink for three days. He invites listeners to join them, though he stresses he will not be “arrogant” and say that he will succeed, admitting that it is difficult.

“We go into every one of these saying, ‘We’re aspiring to do this, but we may not make it,’” he explains. “If you had to have some water because of your sense of being dehydrated, have some water, but then just get right back up and press on to the finish line as best you can. But our expectation is that it’s going to bring great blessings.”

The purpose of the fast, Mason says, is to ask for the grace to repent, which he sees as a “precursor” for bringing more graces to the Church, families, and the United States. “We’re expecting that we’re close to an inflection point again with this revival, this renewal, and that we are going to see this,” he says. “It’s so important to remember when we look at Scriptures, that was what had to go first before all the other blessings flowed. We had to make amends with our Lord before He opened up the treasure chest and His graces for His nation.”

Mason discusses several news stories from the financial markets in the second half of the show.

First, he relates that a New York billionaire said he foresees a $1 trillion write-down in the real estate market, the value of the market “overblown” by actions taken by the Federal Reserve, actions that have artificially kept mortgage rates low and housing prices artificially “rich.” In Mason’s opinion, the reason why real estate has “traded so well is because you’ve had this gargantuan artificial buyer.”

In a related point, Mason discusses how New York Community Bancorp, a regional bank, essentially admitted that its real estate investments were bringing it to the point of insolvency. In Mason’s opinion, this is going to “proliferate across the banks,” and it is “inappropriate” that regulators have not forced banks to disclose this, because it will cost investors billions of dollars.

Second, Mason notes that Jamie Dimon, CEO of J.P. Morgan, recently warned that the economy will suffer “rebellion” because of debt. Finally, Mason discusses how each U.S. state has amended laws governing the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC), effectively changing people from owners of their financial assets to beneficiaries – a change that can allow financial institutions to take control of these assets so they can survive in times of crisis.

In addition to these, Mason tells me that central bankers and nations are continuing to sell dollar assets and buy gold. “We think the urgency continues to be off the charts, that investors get to the right allocations,” he says. “Many advisors are telling their clients, ‘Oh, as long as you have a handful of money allocated to gold, you’re set.’ And the reality is that’s simply not true.”

Mason explains that buying gold from St. Joseph Partners is easy – contact them, and they will get back to you and help you to set up taxable and retirement accounts. He also explains how someone can convert part of their retirement plan into gold in such a way that it is not taxable, and that one can obtain physical metals for their portfolio if they believe it necessary.

Mason closes the show by calling on people not to be discouraged by the news of the day, but instead to preach the Gospel of Christ, that the Holy Ghost will lead to the conversion of souls, and that we should ask Him for our own conversion and for our own financial security.

