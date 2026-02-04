Green Party candidate campaigns on the abortion she got as a teenager

It is a sign of how sick our culture is when a woman can advocate for abortion on the basis of how old her child would be if she had not had one, and that this will see her praised.

(LifeSiteNews) — A candidate for the Senedd – the Welsh Parliament – is campaigning on the abortion she had when she was 15 years old in order push voters to “understand the importance” of feticide. Tessa Marshall is running for the Green Party; the election will be held in May.

Marshall, who is now 28, was studying for her General Certificate of Secondary Education when she became pregnant and decided to have an abortion. “Marshall spoke openly about the topic for the first time while addressing sixth form students at a recent school hustings event in Ysgol Plasmawr, Cardiff,” the BBC reported.

Marshall was expecting a baby, and the abortion ended the life of that baby. “Having an abortion was something that changed my life,” Marshall told BBC Wales after speaking to the teenagers. “Without access to abortion I would probably have a 13-year-old child now, and that access is not something that is guaranteed to women in other places around the world.”

“It meant that the disruption to my exams was minimal,” Marshall added. “It put me on a path to understanding the importance of human rights, bodily autonomy, and women’s rights, and that is why I shared it.” Normalizing abortion, including in presentations to teenagers, has become a feature of Marshall’s campaign; she claims that it is important because some wish to see abortion rights “taken away” and they must be “defended.”

Marshall insisted that she ended up having an abortion because she did not receive “proper sex education at school,” and thus apparently did not realize that sex makes babies. “Making sure that young people have access to the correct information, to make the right decisions about their health, is so important when it comes to sex,” she said.

“We’ve seen that in America, the right to abortion has been taken away from women there,” Marshall said. “It’s really important that we defend the right to abortion, and the right to have an abortion close to home.” She also noted that all students should be receiving information on sex and abortion, “even if they are from cultural or religious backgrounds which might oppose abortion.”

“It’s important that people have the right information, the right access and the right resources to understand how they can protect themselves, when they’re engaging in sexual activity,” she told the BBC. Marshall’s assumption, of course, is that children and teens will be engaging in sexual activity (“when”) and thus believes that religious and ethical views on sex and the sanctity of life are fundamentally irrelevant.

“Although the issue was not discussed further during the event, some students later said they appreciated seeing a politician talking openly about such an emotive and taboo subject,” the BBC noted. “Abortions in Wales, England and Scotland are legal up to 24 weeks of pregnancy, and beyond that timeframe if there are severe health risks.”

Marshall’s campaign to normalize abortion – on the premise that an abortion ensured that a baby did not disrupt her exams and that pro-life laws are passing in the United States – ignores the fact that abortion is horrifyingly common now in England and Wales.

In England and Wales in 2022, 247,703 abortions took place – nearly three in ten of every child conceived. That number rose 11 percent in 2023 to an abortion rate of 23 abortions per 1,000 residents, the highest since the 1967 Abortion Act passed.

Abortion activists and her Green Party colleagues have been swift to praise her as “amazing” and courageous – all because she aborted a baby and decided to talk about it. It is a sign of how sick our culture is when a woman in her late 20s can advocate for abortion on the basis of how old her child would be if she had not had one, and that this will see her praised as “amazing” and brave.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

