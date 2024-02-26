Grooming? Manitoba school hands out homosexual pornography, condoms to teenage boys

The publisher describes the booklet as ‘a pocket-sized flip book that graphically models condom use between two men.’ But they are not ‘two men.’ They are a man and a teen. As such, the graphic booklet overtly suggests male homosexual pederasty.

(LifeSiteNews) — Materials given to students to take home by a high school in Canada as part of a sex-ed program look less like they’re intended for educational purposes and more like a brazen attempt to groom vulnerable teen boys for sex with older males.

Student mom Janine Stephanie Penner reported on Facebook that “My grade 10 son was given a gay porn graphic flip book at school as a method of learning how to use condoms and in addition, received 15 condoms and a wooden pecker for practice.”

Penner said that the materials were provided to all 9th and 10th grade boys attending Virden Collegiate Institute in Manitoba, Canada.

LifeSiteNews won’t publish photos of the materials because of their salacious, degenerate nature, but they can be viewed via the hyperlinks provided above and at Reduxx, which first brought the story to the attention of the public.

The flip book depicting two naked males – one who appears to be a smaller, slender teen and the other an older, larger male – is titled, “Who’s Got The Condom?” The publisher describes it as “a pocket-sized flip book that graphically models condom use between two men.”

Except that statement about “two men” is not quite accurate.

Let’s be perfectly honest: they are not “two men.” They are a man and a teen. As such, the graphic booklet overtly suggests male homosexual pederasty.

Penner’s social media post has garnered over 600 comments in just a few days, mostly from outraged parents who called it out as “sexual abuse” and “downright child abuse.”

One parent asked, “How is this not conditioning?”

Answer: there is no way that this is not “conditioning.”

Legislation recently introduced 2,000 miles south in Florida aims to make it a second-degree felony for a legal adult to engage in “lewd or lascivious grooming,” defined as “engag[ing] in the process of preparing or encouraging a child to engage in sexual activity through overtly sexually themed communication with the child or in conduct with or observed by the child without permission from the child’s parent or legal guardian.”

While this incident occurred in Canada, the materials provided to these young male students is clear evidence of “sexually themed communication with the child” “preparing or encouraging a child to engage in sexual activity.”

‘This should be setting off red flags’

What happened in Manitoba is not an isolated incident. This is happening in schools across North America, and parents are being kept in the dark.

School systems are usurping parental authority by mandating that all public school students, pre-K-12, undergo “LGBTQIA+” grooming.

Schools “rely on a ‘bait and switch’” tactic, explained the Manhattan Institute’s Christopher F. Rufo, discussing a similar, previous program at an expensive private Chicago school.

He said that a topic such as “LGBTQ Health Week” will be invoked, but it won’t really be about “health.” Instead, the program title provides cover for adults in the school system who seize the opportunity to introduce students to various sexual practices and even to distribute sex toys.

In the undercover video shown at the beginning of Rufo’s presentation, the dean of students at the school in Chicago recounted how he brought in representatives from a local LGBTQ+ Health Center during “Pride Week.”

“They were passing around butt plugs and dildos to my students,” the dean boasted. “Talking about queer sex. Using lube versus using spit. They’re just, like, passing around dildos and butt plugs. The kids are just playing with them in a classroom, while I’m sitting there. They’re like, ‘How does this butt plug work? How do we – like how does this work?”

“This should be setting off red flags,” explained Rufo. “In any other context, if you had an adult giving sex toys to minors, there would be a huge uproar. If this was done under any other rubric, any other language – especially language that more accurately described what was really happening – it would have probably never happened, or it would’ve been shut down immediately.”

Rufo presciently warned that what had happened at the Chicago school should not be dismissed as an isolated instance, a “one off,” or “outside the mainstream,” before sharing examples of the same sort of conditioning of students to “crude and extreme” sexual activities occurring at many other schools with the urging of the massive teachers’ union, the National Education Association (NEA).

In a remarkable series of Tweets (posted to X) in 2022, Rufo called attention to the NEA’s “LGBTQ+ Caucus” which created a “Teen Health Guide” to “Queering Sexual Education” (QSE). The guide promoted “anal sex, bondage, rimming, domination, sadomasochism, muffing, and fisting.”

The materials note that the QSE project was developed by Planned Parenthood.

