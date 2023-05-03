Grotesque statue signals the tragic end of complementarity, natural families 

Referred to as the ‘Nourishing Man’ and hailed as a ‘hybrid of the masculine and feminine,’ the statue is nothing less than a declaration of the death of complementarity and natural families, the erasure of ‘male’ and 'female,’ and the usurpation of human reproduction and child rearing by the medical-technical-industrial complex.

(LifeSiteNews) — In November 2014, the Vatican hosted an international, ecumenical Colloquium titled The Complementarity of Man and Woman. Three hundred religious leaders, intellectuals, and marriage and family activists gathered to reassert the immutable definition of marriage amid the chaotic cultural currents seeking to deform society’s most important institution into a genderless, contractual morass.

Nine years later, the western world has moved far beyond its catastrophic undefining of marriage. We now face a dark future where the accumulated wisdom of every culture and religion concerning the simple, natural, obvious truth about the dimorphic nature of human sexuality is being trashed by a powerful juggernaut consisting of governments, international corporations, global law firms, public and private education, and major media.

As a matter of popular culture and as a matter of law and governance, the evisceration of the complementarity of the sexes is nearly complete.

Nowhere is this symbolized more clearly than by a recently commissioned statue by artist Aske Kreilgaard in Denmark.

Referred to as the Nourishing Man and hailed as a “hybrid of the masculine and feminine,” it is a figure of what is clearly a nude man with exposed genitalia and large, feminized breasts, breastfeeding an infant.

This is nothing less than a declaration of the death of complementarity and natural families, the erasure of “male” and “female,” and the usurpation of human reproduction and child rearing by the medical-technical-industrial complex.

The 12-foot-high statue is a giant white flag of surrender in the same way that the Obama White House, lit up in the colors of the rainbow flag on the night of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Obergefell decision, signaled capitulation and the wholesale abandonment of the immutable definition of marriage to the powers seeking to crush what God had ordained from the foundation of the world.

In just a few short years, the western world has gone from institutionalizing genderless marriage to endorsing genderlessness — the complete obliteration of the sexes, of man and woman, boy and girl — while bringing the full force of the state against those who dare refuse to bend a knee to transgenderism, which will quickly morph into full-fledged transhumanism.

Soon the question will no longer be “What is a woman?”

The forbidden questions — and obscene, verboten words — young students will whisper to each other in secret will be:

What was a “woman”?

What was a “man”?

What was a “mother”?

What was a “father”?

What was a “boy”?

What was a “girl”?

What was a “son”?

What was a “daughter”?

What was “God”?

