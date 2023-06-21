Growing resistance to LGBT ideology weakened the social impact of this year’s ‘Pride Month’

Canadians and Americans have chosen June to stand up to the LGBT agenda, and even children have started protests.

(LifeSiteNews) — Politicians, companies, and schools got a surprise this June when they met an unprecedented backlash in reaction to “Pride” celebrations, even from children.

Canadians and Americans seem to have chosen this June to stand up to the LGBT ideology, making “Pride Month” the least celebratory in recent years.

Major boycotts

Companies including Target and Bud Light have faced major boycotts for pushing LGBT agenda on their customers.

In May, Target’s stock reportedly plummeted $9 billion in market capitalization just a week after they launched LGBT merchandise.

Beer brand Bud Light faced similar losses this year after consumers boycotted their products following collaboration with TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney, a man who claims he identifies as a little girl.

In the latest report, sales of Bud Light products outside of bars and restaurants in the week ending April 22 were reportedly down 26.1% compared to last year, while sales of competitor brands like Coors Lite and Miller Lite ticked up.

Pro-family legislation

In response to public demand for pro-family values, politicians have begun to introduce legislation to protect children from the T part of the LGBT agenda.

In June, Missouri banned both the transgender mutilation of children and male students from competing in girls’ and women’s sports.

Similarly, an Ohio state attorney recently ruled that there is no legal right for gender-confused students to use opposite sex bathrooms.

In Canada, despite backlash from LGBT activists and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs committed to reviewing the province’s Gender Identity policy.

Children defending their values

Surprisingly, the loudest voices seem to be those of children and teens sick of the LGBT agenda pushed on them at school. While the trend may have begun with one Ontario student, Josh Alexander, standing up for the right of girls to private spaces at school, his rebellion has since spread across Canada.

In December, when Josh stood against the tide, he was alone. He was the only student to participate in his planned walkout and was later indefinitely suspended for his action.

But now students across Canada and the USA are standing up for objective reality and traditional values.

This month, in Massachusetts, middle school children protested a “Pride Month” event by reportedly tearing down LGBT “Pride” signs and banners, while chanting “U.S.A. are my pronouns.”

A viral video shows a teacher in California reprimanding students at a high school who revolted when shown a “Pride” video in math class.

Likewise, a California school was forced to remove a blasphemous, anti-Catholic photograph from the curriculum of a required course following backlash from parents and students.

Meanwhile, Canadian students, particularly in Ontario, have fought their school administration’s persistent promotion of LGBT agenda.

In May, hundreds of students, reportedly predominantly Muslim, stayed home when their London, Ontario, schools flew the “Pride” flag.

On June 1st, thousands of students across Canada stayed home to protest the promotion of “Pride Month” in the public education system, with one school said to have 75 percent of its students missing.

Similarly, high school students from schools in Quebec and Ontario have torn down “Pride” flags amid cheers from their fellow students.

In early June, pro-family Canadians clashed with Antifa and pro-LGBT activists at a protest in Ottawa, resulting in police arresting five people, including one pro-LGBT counter-protester who was caught on film punching an elderly man.

Video footage from the event showing Muslim boys stomping on “Pride” flags has since gone viral on social media.

In Calgary, hundreds of Christian and Muslim parents gathered last week to protest LGBT propaganda in schools.

Also last week, Ottawa Longfields-Davidson high school students organized a walk-out despite opposition from the school’s administration.

“We are a group focussed on love not hate,” the LDHSS Students for Change Instagram page read. “We do not hate transgender people. We do not hate gay people. We do not hate most teachers. We just want to protect our religions. To protect our younger siblings. And most importantly, our personal beliefs and right to believe what we want.”

Ironically, as major institutions prepared to launch the month focussed on “Pride,” Canadians and Americans rose up to resist the agenda and defend their traditional values.

Consequently, LGBT activists in schools, government, and major companies are reeling from overwhelming backlash as pro-family Canadians and Americans seem determined to restore traditional values to their communities.

